Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 finally confirms title and release date

An action adventure game suitable for ages 10 and up, Breath of Wild launched in 2017 across the Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles, quickly cementing its position as one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time (to some fans, it's still very much at the top of that list).

Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date and title for one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Although it was untitled at the time, a sequel to Breath of the Wild was first announced at the E3 conference in June 2019. Until now, the game did not have a confirmed release date, although 'spring 2023' has been the party line for the last little while.

During its live-streamed Nintendo Direct presentation this afternoon, Nintendo confirmed that the Breath of the Wild 2 release date will be... drumroll, please... 12th May 2023.

Further to that, Nintendo confirmed that the game will have a whole new name, with that freshly minted moniker being The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Teasing the game in its official press materials, Nintendo stated: "In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that."

Nintendo has also shared the following short teaser trailer - the same clip that was shown during the presentation itself - for the game we now know to call The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Take a look and feel yourself get very excited indeed for this long-awaited return to Hyrule.

In the same presentation, Nintendo also confirmed that GoldenEye 007 will be coming to Nintendo Switch in remastered form, with the beloved N64 game making a much-anticipated comeback. It's certainly been a big day for Nintendo fans!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 12th May and pre-orders are available now at GAME, Amazon and beyond.

