As a potentially late-game mission, you would expect it to carry some challenge and that’s precisely what it does.

Most of the quest is signposted but once you reach a particular moment – needing to reach the Research and Development area of Infinity LTD – the difficulty ramps up and you may become a little unsure of what to do. This one involves a lot of sneaking and the use of the Manipulation skill.

Here is how to complete the Starfield Sabotage mission and obtain the Neuroamp Prototype.

How to complete the Starfield Sabotage mission

To complete the Starfield Sabotage mission, you need to infiltrate the Infinity LTD Research and Development area before stealing the Neuroamp Prototype. The trouble is, the game doesn’t tell you how to infiltrate the area or what to do.

You can complete the mission by force or stealth and manipulation. Stealth and manipulation is the ideal way to go but there are a lot of steps to complete before you can check this mission off your list and unlock its rewards.

Luckily, you’ll learn the Manipulation skill at the start of the quest after talking with Veena Kalra. With Manipulate, you can get your target NPC to complete tasks for you – including opening locked doors, getting into hackable computers, and more.

Once this is done, you need to head to Infinity LTD on New Atlantis in the Commercial District. Make sure you have the Operative Suit and Helmet that are given to you before you head to Infinity LTD throughout the mission!

Now, you need to find a way into the restricted Research and Development area. This is where things get difficult. Luckily for you, we’ve found an extremely helpful YouTube video by Gamerpillar that shows everyone exactly what to do next! Check it out below:

While it's easier to follow the video above, we've got a written step-by-step guide on how to complete the Sabotage mission in Starfield below.

As you can see from the video above, to get into the R&D section, you should first follow Aelys (once you have cleared the ‘wait for Aelys to leave’ part) down the hall and into the door at the end of the office to the bathroom.

Climb up through the vent in the bathroom and sneak across the lights in the ceiling until you reach the floor above (which will be highlighted by a quest marker). Use Manipulation on Lucas Drexler to open the locked door of the Executive Offices for you. Unlock his computer using a Digipick and open the ‘Overseer Program’ file.

Exit the room and head back down to the light fittings on the ceiling below. Then, head back down the same vent from earlier into the bathroom. Exit the bathroom and turn left to head down that corridor.

Keep going until you see an open cafeteria/break room at the end of the corridor, head inside, and go left. Open the vent and head inside. Drop down and sneak across the ceiling, twisting and turning toward the quest marker, which leads you to another vent. Drop down the elevator shaft, open another vent and turn left.

Clamber up the pipes and sneak along before turning left and opening yet another vent. Run through and drop down through the hatch. Exit and head up the stairs. Now, manipulate Faye Sengsavahn to unlock her computer. Once unlocked, click on the ‘Overseer Program’ file.

Head back down the stairs, turn left and go through the orange door. Keep going down the corridor and Manipulate the Infinity Engineer to open the red ‘Secure Access’ door. Sneak inside and close the door behind you with the switch on the wall.

Now inside, you need to close the blinds and use Diplomacy on the Infinity Engineer to keep him from being bothered by you and alerting everyone else. Unlock the Security Access Controls and disable the Neuroamp Prototype alarm.

Now this is done, head on over to the Holding Chamber, open it up, and steal the Internal Neuroamp Prototype. Sneak over to the Secure Access door on your right and use a Disruptor on the guard at the door. Hightail your way out of there towards the quest marker at the lift and get out of Infinity LTD!

Once you’ve done all that, you can report back to those you need to speak to in order to end the quest and complete the mission!

Of course, you can go in there all guns blazing and find the R&D ID card on a downed Infinity Engineer, but stealth feels like the way to go with this one. Thanks again to Gamerpillar on YouTube for the perfect example of how to complete the Starfield Sabotage mission stealthily without a hitch!

If you're experiencing a bug when trying to complete the quest, meanwhile, check out the official Bethesda support site for tips on how to fix the issue.

