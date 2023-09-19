You unlock Entangled after completing High Price to Pay, another quest with a big, game-changing decision.

During Entangled, you’ll make your way to the High Energy Research Lab to investigate a distress signal. Spoilers follow.

Essentially, you’ll be hopping between two different realities in the mission, and the game tells you that you can only save one. That might not be entirely true.

Read on to find out how to save everyone in the Starfield Entangled quest.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All choices explained in Starfield Entangled quest

In the Starfield Entangled quest, you’re given two choices: Save Rafael the scientist or save everyone else by choosing which reality you end the mission in. One person over many? That’s the choice the game gives you.

What happens if you save Rafael?

If you save Rafael, you will earn yourself 800 XP, 14,800 credits and a bunch of crafting materials upon completing the quest. You will also be able to recruit Rafael as a companion by speaking to him at the Viewport in New Atlantis.

What happens if you save everyone else?

If you choose this reality and save everyone else at the research station apart from Rafael, you will earn 800 XP, 11,800 credits and the experimental Nishina helmet and space suit.

While these are the two choices the game tells you about, there is, in fact, a much better third choice.

Read more on Starfield:

Can you save everyone in Starfield Entangled quest?

Yes, you can save everyone in the Starfield Entangled quest! The process to do so is a little complicated, but begins by finding and reading the Probe Calibration Protocol on Rafael’s body in the normal reality.

Rafael’s body can be found in the control room of the normal reality once you reach the ‘Disengage Power Interlocks or Switch Universes’ part of the mission.

You need to follow the steps (in order) on the Probe Calibration Protocol found on Rafael’s body in the normal reality. Those steps are as follows:

Ensure all Power Interlocks are engaged

On the Lab Control Computer, initiate Degaussing

Toggle the indicated Powerf Interlocks off, then back on, to degauss (the game tells you which Interlock Switch is which)

Verify that all Power Interlocks have been successfully degaussed (by heading back to the lab control computer)

Once all Interlocks have been degaussed, initiate Frequency Calibration If the system has not been fully degaussed, this will fail. If it does, restart If any Interlock is disengaged, this procedure will abort. If it does, restart

Select the desired output frequency (should be 40 GHz in the normal reality and 24 GHz in the ruined reality. If not, try other output frequencies until it works)

Verify that the intake frequency is stable and meets experimental parameters

Activate the Primary Calibration Control on the front control console

Following the steps above in order in both universes/realities will save everyone. Actually doing this is a little time-consuming. Fortunately, we’ve found a video that helps.

Gamerpillar’s YouTube video on how to save both realities in the Starfield Entangled quest is worth a watch if you want to save everyone. Check it out below:

As you can see, completing the steps is actually relatively straightforward, and the blue map markers should tell you where to go. Just remember that you have to complete all steps in both realities to save everyone!

Save everyone across both realities and you’ll earn 800 XP, 19,000 credits, the experimental Nishina helmet and space suit, and you’ll be able to recruit Rafael later on as a companion, too.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.