This isn't something you can avoid, it's not something you can skip around by doing something clever – if you want to complete the game's main questline, you have to make this horrible selection.

Major story spoilers follow. If you don't want anything spoiled, we recommend you leave this page now.

Still here? Good.

During this mission, the character you have the closest relationship with (as far as anyone can tell) in the location you don't defend will die. Is there any way to save them?

Read on to find out whether you should defend the Lodge or the Eye during the Starfield High Price to Pay mission, and to see if there’s any way you can save everyone.

What happens if you defend the Lodge?

If you choose to defend the Lodge during High Price to Pay in Starfield, the companion you are closest with of those in the location will be killed at the Eye.

During the High Price to Pay mission, you’ll be asked to either go and defend the Lodge or the Eye – whatever location you head to, the companion you have the closest relationship with will die at the other.

The companions in question will always be the main four Constellation companions – Andreja, Barrett, Sam Coe, and Sarah Morgan.

It does seem that the companion you have the highest affinity with will be at the Eye and the companion you have the second-highest affinity with will be at the Lodge.

Stay at the Lodge? The character you have the highest affinity with will be killed at the Eye.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happens if you defend the Eye?

If you choose to defend the Eye during High Price to Pay in Starfield, the companion you are closest with of those in the location will be killed at the Lodge.

Again, we’re not too sure what decides which characters will be at which location, but the one you have the closest relationship with in the Lodge will die if you choose to defend the Eye.

An earlier mission should make it clear who will end up where, and if there is a character you know for sure you don’t want to die you must make sure you defend the location they are placed in.

Read more on Starfield:

Who dies and can you save everyone?

Who dies during the High Price to Pay mission in Starfield is the Constellation companion you have the closest relationship with at the location you choose not to defend. It will be different for every player.

Let’s say Sam Coe and Andreja are at the Lodge, for example. If you choose to defend the Eye, the character you have the closest relationship with left behind at the Lodge will be killed.

It’s not entirely clear what decides which characters will be placed in which location (as far as anyone can tell, it’s based on affinity) but an earlier mission should make it clear who will be at the Lodge and who will be at the Eye.

You’ll have to choose where to defend based on the character you don’t mind being killed compared to the other three – horrible, we know.

Meanwhile, it is possible to save everyone but only in a New Game Plus run.

To save everyone, you need to unlock the New Game Plus-exclusive story mission: Foreknowledge. Complete the following steps to unlock the new mission and to save everyone during High Price to Pay:

Choose to repeat the main quest and don’t tell anyone about being starborn

Play through the story missions once more

This should open up a new starborn dialogue option when talking to Vladimir at the end of the Further into the Unknown mission

Tell Vladimir that the artifacts need to be moved away from the Lodge

This unlocks Foreknowledge, in which you build the Armillary before the events of High Price to Pay

Follow those steps to save every Constellation companion and to make sure no one has to die in High Price to Pay.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.