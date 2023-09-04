In a massive open-world game such as this, too, it’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to restart the story and other missions afresh with your level, skills and XP earned thus far remaining intact.

What can you do after the ending in Starfield? Read on to find out everything there is to know about New Game Plus in Starfield and what you can do once you have completed its story.

Does Starfield have New Game Plus?

Yes, there is a Starfield New Game Plus mode! It isn’t called New Game Plus, but it is there and available to play through once you have completed the main missions and finished the story.

Complete these and you'll be given a choice upon the conclusion of the final mission in the form of a shiny orb – walk away from it and carry on in this universe (with everything you’ve earned up to that point remaining) or walk inside of it and begin again in a new universe.

If you opt to begin a New Game Plus run, you will carry over all your traits, skills, powers and the Frontier.

You will lose everything else, including items such as digipicks, though, as the game essentially restarts - but you will be able to skip the entirety of the main quest on your second play through.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What can you do after the ending in Starfield?

After completing Starfield’s story and seeing its ending, you can choose to carry on from that point or enter another universe to begin again with a number of bonuses in a New Game Plus mode.

Choose to carry on and you can discover everything else you have yet to see, be that side quests, new locations or whatever else - it’ll all be there waiting for you upon completing the story.

Go down the New Game Plus route, however, and you can begin again with your current level, traits, skills, powers and Frontier intact. You will lose everything else, however, but gain a selection of cool new things.

Here’s what you get in Starfield New Game Plus:

Starborn Guardian ship

Starborn Spacesuit Astra (full outfit) Looks like you get more new Starborn spacesuits each time you complete a New Game Plus and head into another one

(full outfit) New artifacts

New temples

New Powers

There is no level cap in the game, so you can keep going if you like to discover all of the hidden powers and artifacts. You will need to play through at least one New Game Plus to see it all.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.