Yes, you might have thought she had died during the events of Fallen Order , but the Ninth Sister is back and is out for vengeance against Cal Kestis.

One of the earliest boss battles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the Ninth Sister boss fight. This is a tricky battle but it serves as a great introduction to the game’s combat and lightsaber stances.

You will need to complete this boss battle and doing so will grant you the Dual Stance (Cal can wield a lightsaber in each hand) and the Rooftop Duel trophy/achievement.

Keep on reading to see how to beat the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Ninth Sister battle and how to lower the game’s difficulty if you’re still finding it too tricky.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Ninth Sister boss battle – how to beat

To defeat the Ninth Sister boss fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it’s best to watch the YouTube video above (courtesy of Shirrako) and try to emulate that as best you can.

If that doesn’t work, you can try out a few of our tips and tricks below. Here’s how to beat the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Ninth Sister boss battle:

Parry normal attacks Block normal attacks just before they hit you to parry them. Doing this will reduce the Ninth Sister’s stamina and grant you a short opening in which to attack.

Dodge unblockable attacks When the Ninth Sister glows red, that’s your cue to dodge. You cannot block these attacks so you just need to avoid them.

Make use of Dual Stance as it’s unlocked towards the end of the fight Towards the end of the battle, Cal will unlock the ability to use the Dual Stance (wield two lightsabers). Definitely make use of this as its fast strikes will be too much for the Ninth Sister to handle.

Hold Triangle or Y to automatically parry most attacks in Dual Stance This technique uses up Force but it will prove incredibly useful in blocking the Ninth Sister’s quick attacks.



If you’re still struggling with the Ninth Sister boss fight, you can always lower the difficulty before the encounter and try again. There’s no shame in lowering the difficulty level and it won’t stop you from earning trophies/achievements.

How to turn down the difficulty in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you’re finding this, or any other, boss battle too hard (even after those incredible tips above), you can always turn the difficulty down in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can change the difficulty at any time outside of combat.

To lower the difficulty (or raise it again), you simply need to pause the game and head into the Gameplay section of the settings. From this screen, you can lower the difficulty whenever you like, or raise it higher again for whatever experience suits you.

For the average gamer, it should be noted that most boss battles are doable on ‘Padawan’ difficulty, the second-lowest of the lot and the game’s equivalent to Normal.

It’s worth noting, too, that in ‘Story’ difficulty, you may find the game becomes too easy – but it’s worth it to get past frustrating sections and back into the game.

Read more:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.