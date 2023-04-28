It's quite a long game, too. With a story at 20 hours, with an estimated 50 hours to get everything done, you're getting a lot for your money with this one. The quest to bring balance to the force was never going to be an overnight job. Not with the empire on your back.

Today is the day. The sequel to 2019's acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order dropped at 5am this morning (28th April) in the UK. We absolutely love Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , and we have a feeling we won't be alone.

Some might be wondering how many chapters there are. After all, what takes one hour for some gamers might take three for others. We're not all Jedi Masters. Some of us are Padawans (casual gamers). Or maybe we like to take a look at the beautiful scenery instead of rushing through. Either way, chapters are a far better metric for us.

But how many chapters are there in the main story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor chapters list - all levels that progress the story

We'll share the complete list of chapters below. Of course there will be spoilers in the chapter names, so we'll say here that there are six chapters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Each chapter is split into subchapters, too. These range from two to five per chapter.

Also bear in mind that we're not including side quests!

Check out the full chapter list below:

Chapter 1 part 1 – The Heist

Chapter 1 part 2 – The Escape

Chapter 1 part 3 – Alone

Chapter 2 part 1 – Pyloon’s Saloon

Chapter 2 part 2 – The Key to Tanalorr

Chapter 2 part 3 – Fallen Jedi

Chapter 3 part 1 – A New Home

Chapter 3 part 2 – The Nightsister

Chapter 3 part 3 – Reunion

Chapter 3 part 4 – On the Trail

Chapter 4 part 1 – The Hidden Path

Chapter 4 part 2 – Abyss Compass

Chapter 4 part 3 – The Lucrehulk

Chapter 4 part 4 – Freeing Zee

Chapter 5 part 1 – Rayvis Defeated

Chapter 5 part 2 – Compass Acquired

Chapter 5 part 3 – Betrayal

Chapter 5 part 4 – Siege

Chapter 6 part 1 – Kata Akuna

Chapter 6 part 2 – Wrath

Chapter 6 part 3 – The Arrays

Chapter 6 part 4 – The Abyss

Chapter 6 part 5 – A New Path

As we said, some of these chapters will take longer for some than for others. So don't worry if you're over 20 hours in and you're still on Chapter 3. Good luck in your fight against the Empire - may the force be with you!

