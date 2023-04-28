Star Wars Jedi: Survivor chapters list - levels that progress the story
How many levels are left in your journey?
Today is the day. The sequel to 2019's acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order dropped at 5am this morning (28th April) in the UK. We absolutely love Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we have a feeling we won't be alone.
It's quite a long game, too. With a story at 20 hours, with an estimated 50 hours to get everything done, you're getting a lot for your money with this one. The quest to bring balance to the force was never going to be an overnight job. Not with the empire on your back.
Some might be wondering how many chapters there are. After all, what takes one hour for some gamers might take three for others. We're not all Jedi Masters. Some of us are Padawans (casual gamers). Or maybe we like to take a look at the beautiful scenery instead of rushing through. Either way, chapters are a far better metric for us.
But how many chapters are there in the main story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor chapters list - all levels that progress the story
We'll share the complete list of chapters below. Of course there will be spoilers in the chapter names, so we'll say here that there are six chapters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Each chapter is split into subchapters, too. These range from two to five per chapter.
Also bear in mind that we're not including side quests!
Check out the full chapter list below:
- Chapter 1 part 1 – The Heist
- Chapter 1 part 2 – The Escape
- Chapter 1 part 3 – Alone
- Chapter 2 part 1 – Pyloon’s Saloon
- Chapter 2 part 2 – The Key to Tanalorr
- Chapter 2 part 3 – Fallen Jedi
- Chapter 3 part 1 – A New Home
- Chapter 3 part 2 – The Nightsister
- Chapter 3 part 3 – Reunion
- Chapter 3 part 4 – On the Trail
- Chapter 4 part 1 – The Hidden Path
- Chapter 4 part 2 – Abyss Compass
- Chapter 4 part 3 – The Lucrehulk
- Chapter 4 part 4 – Freeing Zee
- Chapter 5 part 1 – Rayvis Defeated
- Chapter 5 part 2 – Compass Acquired
- Chapter 5 part 3 – Betrayal
- Chapter 5 part 4 – Siege
- Chapter 6 part 1 – Kata Akuna
- Chapter 6 part 2 – Wrath
- Chapter 6 part 3 – The Arrays
- Chapter 6 part 4 – The Abyss
- Chapter 6 part 5 – A New Path
As we said, some of these chapters will take longer for some than for others. So don't worry if you're over 20 hours in and you're still on Chapter 3. Good luck in your fight against the Empire - may the force be with you!
