Best Pokemon Go Giovanni Counters May 2021: How to defeat the Team Go Rocket boss

The dastardly Team Rocket leader Giovanni is in Pokemon Go, and it might not be easy to work out how to defeat him. You’ll want to go into the battle armed with the best possible counters, and you may well need a bit of luck on your side as well.

Before you can battle Giovanni, you’ll have to find him, which means completing four stages of the Looming in the Shadows research questline. You’ll then be given the Super Rocket Radar, which will allow you to identify a series of PokeStops where Giovanni might be hiding. As you go around spinning each of these, you’ll eventually find the man himself.

Many of us first faced Giovanni way back in the Pokemon Game Boy games – he was one of the big baddies in Pokemon Blue and Pokemon Red. But this battle with Giovanni in Pokemon Go might be even harder than those classic bouts of yesteryear. Read on for our top tips!

Best Giovanni counters for Pokemon Go in May 2021

As with each of the major trainer battles in Pokemon Go, your fight with Giovanni will last for three rounds. He always uses the same first and last Pokemon, but there are three options he might choose from in that second stage in the middle. This is what you can expect to go up against, and what Pokemon types you’ll want in each round:

First round:

Persian (a Normal-type Pokemon, weak against Fighting-type attacks)

Second round:

Kangaskhan (a Normal-type Pokemon, weak against Fighting-type attacks)

Nidoking (a Ground and Poison-type Pokemon, weak against Ground, Ice, Psychic and Water-type Pokemon)

Garchomp (a Dragon and Ground-type Pokemon, weak against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon)

Third round:

Moltres (a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, weak against Rock, Electric or Water-type attacks)

Looking at those Pokemon listed together, a few patterns emerge which could help you put your battle party together. We’d recommend bringing a powerful Fighting-type Pokemon like Machamp or Lucario (to deal with Persian and Kangaskhan), a powerful Water-type Pokemon like Blastoise or Kyogre (to deal with Nidoking and Moltres), and a Fairy or Ice-type (like Glaceon or Gardevoir) to deal with Garchomp.

It’s also handy to know that if Giovanni defeats you once, you can demand a rematch at the same location and he will send out the same team again – which will help you prepare better. See our full thoughts below!

Best Persian counters in Pokemon Go

Being a Normal-type Pokemon, Persian is very weak against Fighting-type attacks. Any Fighting-type move that you dish out should do 160 per cent extra damage. With this in mind, something like Machamp or Lucario would be a strong counterattack choice! Lucario’s Power-Up Punch or Machamp’s Cross Chop would both be solid attacks to use against Persian.

One thing you will not want to use is a Ghost-type Pokemon. Persian has a resistance to these ghoulish creatures, with their attacks doing 39 per cent less damage to Persian. So don’t use any of those!

Best Kangaskhan counters in Pokemon Go

As above, see below. Kangaskhan is also a Normal-type Pokemon, which means he’ll be weak against Fighting-type attacks but protected against Ghost-type moves. So if you do bring a Machamp or a Lucario with you into the battle, or something similar, this would be another opportunity in which to use it! Again, their Fighting-type moves should do 160 per cent of their usual damage here.

Best Nidoking counters in Pokemon Go

Being a Ground and Poison-type Pokemon, Nidoking presents something of a challenge, since it’ll be resistant to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Poison, Rock and Fighting-type moves. None of those attacks will do full damage here.

Nidoking’s weaknesses are Ground, Ice, Psychic and Water-type Pokemon, so you’ll want to bring something along those lines with you. We’d maybe rule out Ground, though, since your Ground Pokemon will also be weak against Nidoking’s Ground-type moves.

What do we recommend in terms of counters, then? Well, it might be wise to bring a powerful Water-type like Blastoise or Kyogre with you, just in case Nidoking does make an appearance.

Best Garchomp counters in Pokemon Go

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokemon, which means it’ll be weak against Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon. We wouldn’t recommend using a Dragon-type, though, because your dragon of choice will also be weak against Garchomp’s Dragon-type moves.

With that in mind, we’d recommend a powerful Fairy or Ice-type Pokemon – how about Glaceon as your Ice option or Gardevoir as your Fairy option? Either of those would do the trick nicely. Gardevoir would be handy if Nidoking gets sent out, too.

Best Moltres counters in Pokemon Go

The legendary bird Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, so you can expect it to be weak against Rock, Electric or Water-type attacks. And so, if you brought along a Blastoise or a Kyogre, like we recommended earlier, this would be another great time to use it!

