With the Overwatch 2 release date still a few months away (the full release is coming in October), this PvP beta will allow players to battle it out in an early-access prototype fashion.

The second Overwatch 2 beta is coming, and Blizzard has confirmed exactly how players will be able to sign up and enjoy this early look at the upcoming game.

The developers have announced the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack (£34.99 from Xbox, PlayStation or Battle.net), which will guarantee access to the beta to anyone that buys it.

Keep on reading and we'll tell you all the key details about the Overwatch 2 beta. Check it out all out below.

When does the Overwatch 2 beta start and end?

The second Overwatch 2 beta will start on 28th June, the developers have confirmed, and it will end on 18th July.

The Overwatch 2 beta start time is confirmed to be 10am PT. Here in the UK, that should mean you can access the Overwatch 2 beta at 6pm BST.

In terms of platforms, we know that the Overwatch 2 beta will reach PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It will be available in every region except for China, Russia and Belarus.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Overwatch 2 beta sign-up: Opt in or buy the Watchpoint Pack

If you don't want to miss out on a single minute of Overwatch 2 beta, you can secure your day-one access by buying the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack.

You can buy the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack for £34.99 from the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store or the Battle.net PC launcher. If you do, you'll be immediately confirmed for a spot when the beta first goes online.

However, it's worth noting that you can sign up to be included in the Overwatch 2 beta by opting in for free on the game's official website.

All the Watchpoint Pass buyers will get immediate access when the beta goes live, while free opt-in players will be added gradually to the beta as the capacity is increased.

Blizzard explained on its FAQ page: "We’ll select a small group of [non-paying] players when the beta goes live on June 28 at 11:00 AM PDT and will steadily add more players over time as we ramp up capacity, with the first waves of larger access grants planned to begin on July 5."

Blizzard said on the info-stuffed web page: "Our goal is to provide access to ALL players that opt-in to the beta by no later than July 14." But if you want to be there from the start, the Watchpoint Pack is the only way to confirm your place.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.