As well as Sojourn and Kiriko we have Junker Queen, a brand new Tank Hero who is sure to cause a lot of pain for the enemy team.

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 has finally launched in a new free-to-play state, and of course, being a sequel has brought not one, not two, but three new heroes.

However, to utilise her best you'll need to know all about her abilities, weapons and, of course, how to unlock her - so here's everything you need to know about Junker Queen.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

If you're a returning Overwatch player, you don't need to do anything at all to unlock Junker Queen. All you have to do is log in to Overwatch 2 and you will gain Junker Queen automatically. It can't get much easier than that!

However, if you're a new player, there are a few more hoops to jump through first. You'll have to complete the tutorial, and then jump into a few online matches before Junker Queen is added to your hero roster. Still, it's a lot easier than grinding the battle pass.

Read more on Overwatch 2:

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen abilities

A brawler, Junker Queen is designed to dip in and out of close-range encounters and her abilities complement this. Blizzard has posted a helpful graphic outlining her abilities, which we'll explain in detail below.

Adrenaline Rush

Junker Queen's passive ability is perhaps her most interesting. Adrenaline Rush heals all damage dealt by wounds over time. Especially as Junker Queen's abilities all inflict wounds, this greatly rewards aggressive gameplay.

More like this

Commanding Shout

Commanding Shout allows Junker Queen to increase her health by 200 and nearby allies by 100 - a true Tank ability if we ever did see one. It also increases movement by 30 per cent. What's not to like?

Carnage

Living up to the name, Carnage summons a huge axe which she swings in front of her and deals wound damage to all nearby enemies in her radius. It's one of the deadliest weapons in the game, and can also give a health boost by activating Adrenaline Rush at the same time.

Rampage

Junker Queen's ultimate propels her forwards at high speed, inflicting all impacted enemies with heavy wounds - wounds which they won't be able to recover from. It's a powerful ultimate that can seriously disrupt an enemy team.

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen weapons

Junker Queen's main weapon is the Scattergun, a pump-action shotgun that is effective at short-to-medium range. With six rounds in each magazine, you have ammunition to spare which can be useful for getting close to enemies where a single shot can be lethal.

Her secondary weapon is the Jagged Blade, which has a passive ability of Quick Melee or an active ability that allows you to throw the blade for 80 damage and wound infliction - and can be recast to bring affected enemies towards you...

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.