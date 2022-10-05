The multiplayer PvP mode has now launched - complete with crossplay - but for the first time, Overwatch is set to have a dedicated PvE mode with co-op missions that delve deep into the game's lore.

While the original Overwatch was a standard full-priced release, Overwatch 2 has gone in a completely different direction with a free-to-play Battle Pass model.

However, this PvE content is not set to be released until further down the line. So, here's everything you need to know about Overwatch's first story mode.

Will Overwatch 2 have a story mode?

While the original Overwatch did have PvE game modes, they were time-limited offerings tied to temporary events with the story instead told through animated shorts.

However, Overwatch 2 looks to be adding a permanent PvE mode that will include a full story campaign that will explore the Overwatch world and lore fully in-game for the first time.

The mode will of course see you team up with other players against AI enemies, and after completing the campaign Hero Missions will be available as replayable endgame content.

Characters from across the hero roster will be playable, with each having a skill tree and unlockable upgrades that look exclusive to the PvE mode.

You can see glimpses of the story mode in this gameplay trailer:

When is the Overwatch 2 story mode PvE release date?

Going by the Overwatch 2 road map, it looks like the Overwatch 2 story mode PvE content will be released in 2023.

The roadmap states that "new modes" will be added in "future seasons" starting in 2023, placing the Overwatch 2 story mode after the current season and December's season 2.

The Overwatch 2 roadmap packs plenty of promises. Blizzard

There's no exact date yet for when Overwatch 2's story mode will launch, but considering we've seen PvE content in trailers it seems likely that development is going well and the mode is not too far off release.

With each season set to last around nine weeks, we may even see story mode launch as early as February 2023 with season 3. When a date is confirmed, we'll let you know.

