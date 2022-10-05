Is Overwatch 2 down? How to check Blizzard servers status

Server outages, of course, are par for the course with big new online games. And with Overwatch 1 already shut down , the fandom was left without anything to do besides waiting in a very big queue on Overwatch 2 launch day.

You've probably already heard that Blizzard's Overwatch 2 had some server problems at launch, with players struggling to get into the new game.

So, what's the Overwatch 2 server status right now, and how can you check it in future if you're ever unsure? Keep on reading to find out!

Is Overwatch 2 down?

As far as we can tell, Overwatch 2 is not down at the time of writing. The game is online, but you might find yourself waiting for a long time to get into a match.

The most recent time we tried to load up the game, we were told that there were 9,000 players ahead of us in the queue. If this happening to you, it looks all you can really do is wait. The number does seem to gradually go down, so there is light at the end of the tunnel hopefully.

Overwatch 2 developers including Aaron Keller have taken to Twitter, stating that a DDoS attack (a type of cyber attack that sends a lot of fake traffic to an online service to clog up its servers) is part of the problem here.

"We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability," Keller said on 5th October, "as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available."

When we logged into the game just now, we were met by an error message that adds a bit of extra info, saying: "We're aware that some players are encountering an unexpected server error message when attempting to sign in. This is actively being worked on. Thank you for your patience!"

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to check Overwatch 2 server status

If you're ever wondering about the Overwatch 2 server status, the best place to look is Down Detector, a community-generated information source where you'll be able to see if other players are experiencing the same issues as you.

If you're looking for official intel from the developers, Twitter seems to be their platform of choice: follow the accounts of Aaron Keller and Mike Ybarra, and you should see any major updates about the servers on there.

The official PlayOverwatch Twitter account is also there for your perusal, but seems to focus more on marketing than server updates, and the same could be said about the news section of the Overwatch website.

Stick to the developers' Twitter accounts and Down Detector, though, and you should be able to assess the situation. Hopefully, you'll be back online and playing Overwatch 2 before too long.

Read more on Overwatch 2:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.