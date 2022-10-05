However, several questions have been raised as the series moves from a paid experience to a free-to-play model, including the issue of trophies and achievements.

Overwatch 2 is finally here, and is unsurprisingly extremely popular with thousands attempting to access the game at launch.

Returning Overwatch 1 players will find themselves in familiar territory. The Overwatch 2 trophy and achievement list is almost exactly the same as the first Overwatch, with a few modifications to account for gameplay changes and six new additions based on the latest heroes.

Overwatch acquired many achievements and trophies over the years - including a few that are notoriously difficult - so newcomers will have their work cut out for them.

So without further ado, here are the 160 Overwatch trophies and achievements.

Overwatch 2 trophies & achievements

Base Game Trophies & Achievements

Blackjack – Earn 21 endorsements.

– Earn 21 endorsements. Level 10 – Earn 10 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 10 battle pass tiers. Level 25 – Earn 25 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 25 battle pass tiers. Level 50 – Earn 50 battle pass tiers.

– Earn 50 battle pass tiers. Lockdown – Win a game of Assault Maps on defence without losing the first objective.

– Win a game of Assault Maps on defence without losing the first objective. Double Cap – Capture both objectives on a game of Assault Maps without dying.

– Capture both objectives on a game of Assault Maps without dying. Escort Duty – Push a payload 100 meters without leaving it in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Push a payload 100 meters without leaving it in Quick or Competitive Play. Can’t Touch This – Prevent the attacking team from touching the payload for one minute in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Prevent the attacking team from touching the payload for one minute in Quick or Competitive Play. Shutout – Win a Control map without the enemy capturing an objective in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Win a Control map without the enemy capturing an objective in Quick or Competitive Play. World Traveler – Win a Quick or Competitive Play game on 12 different maps.

Overwatch 2 DLC event trophies & achievements

It's also worth earning these if you're getting the DLC content, too:

Lucio Hat Trick – Score a goal, a save, and an assist in a game of Lúcioball.

– Score a goal, a save, and an assist in a game of Lúcioball. Safe Hands – Score three saves in a row in Lúcioball.

– Score three saves in a row in Lúcioball. Volley – Score a goal in Lúcioball with a shot taken from at least four meters in the air.

– Score a goal in Lúcioball with a shot taken from at least four meters in the air. Dawn Breaks – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Expert difficulty.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Expert difficulty. Six They Were – Win Junkenstein Endless with six different heroes.

– Win Junkenstein Endless with six different heroes. Unscathed – Win Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door.

– Win Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door. Survivor – Survive four bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Expert difficulty.

– Survive four bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Expert difficulty. Ambush! – Kill three enemies while they are picking up snow in a game of Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill three enemies while they are picking up snow in a game of Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Cool as Ice – Kill four enemies without missing in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill four enemies without missing in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Snowed In – Win Mei’s Snowball Offensive without losing a round.

– Win Mei’s Snowball Offensive without losing a round. Whap! – Kill an enemy with a snowball from 25 meters away in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill an enemy with a snowball from 25 meters away in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Flagbearer – Win Capture the Flag with a score of three to zero.

– Win Capture the Flag with a score of three to zero. Cleanup Duty – Recover a flag in a game of Capture the Flag.

– Recover a flag in a game of Capture the Flag. Yeti Catcher – Trap the Yeti as a Hunter in Yeti Hunter.

– Trap the Yeti as a Hunter in Yeti Hunter. Thinking With Your Stomach – Eat four meat as the Yeti in Yeti Hunter.

– Eat four meat as the Yeti in Yeti Hunter. A Couple of Flakes – Kill two enemies with a single use of Mei’s Flurry in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Kill two enemies with a single use of Mei’s Flurry in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Hot Hand – Win a round as the sole survivor in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

– Win a round as the sole survivor in Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Rampage – Kill three enemies as the Yeti in Yeti Hunt.

– Kill three enemies as the Yeti in Yeti Hunt. Captured – Capture a flag in a game of Capture the Flag.

– Capture a flag in a game of Capture the Flag. Delivery Interruption – Kill an enemy as they carry the flag in a game of Capture the Flag.

– Kill an enemy as they carry the flag in a game of Capture the Flag. Four They Were – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with four different heroes.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with four different heroes. Not a Scratch – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty with no damage to the door. Survived the Night – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Hard difficulty. Held the Door – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Legendary difficulty.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on Legendary difficulty. Replacements – Complete Uprising (All Heroes) with eight different heroes.

– Complete Uprising (All Heroes) with eight different heroes. Strike Team – Complete Uprising (Story) with each of the four heroes.

– Complete Uprising (Story) with each of the four heroes. Handle With Care – Deliver the payload with over 80 per cent health in Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Deliver the payload with over 80 per cent health in Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty. Distinguished Service – Complete Uprising (Story) on Legendary difficulty.

– Complete Uprising (Story) on Legendary difficulty. Unit Commendation – Complete Uprising (Story) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Uprising (Story) on Expert difficulty. Mission Complete – Complete Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Uprising (Story) on Hard difficulty. Dawn Patrol – Survive 12 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless.

– Survive 12 bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless. Hardened Defenders – Survive four bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty.

– Survive four bonus waves in Junkenstein Endless on Hard difficulty. Six Wanderers – Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with six different heroes.

– Win Junkenstein’s Revenge with six different heroes. Storm Rider – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Expert difficulty. Storm Chaser – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Hard difficulty. Eye of the Hurricane – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Legendary difficulty with no incapacitations.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) on Legendary difficulty with no incapacitations. Storm Warning – Complete Storm Rising (Story) with each of the four heroes.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) with each of the four heroes. Maelstrom – Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Expert difficulty. Tempest – Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Hard difficulty. Hurricane – Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Legendary difficulty.

– Complete Storm Rising (Story) on Legendary difficulty. Freelancers – Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) with eight different heroes.

– Complete Storm Rising (All Heroes) with eight different heroes. Breached – Kill an enemy after destroying part of their Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch.

– Kill an enemy after destroying part of their Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch. Caught You! – Kill an enemy with a caught snowball in Snowball Deathmatch.

– Kill an enemy with a caught snowball in Snowball Deathmatch. Threepeat – Kill three enemies without reloading or dying in Snowball Deathmatch.

– Kill three enemies without reloading or dying in Snowball Deathmatch. Molten Cores – Complete the Molten Cores Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Molten Cores Archives challenge mission. Glass Cannon – Complete the Glass Cannon Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Glass Cannon Archives challenge mission. Surgical Strike – Complete the Surgical Strike Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Surgical Strike Archives challenge mission. Close Quarters – Complete the Close Quarters Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Close Quarters Archives challenge mission. Blood Moon Rising – Complete the Blood Moon Rising Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Blood Moon Rising Archives challenge mission. Storm Raging – Complete the Storm Raging Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Storm Raging Archives challenge mission. Adaptability – Use two other heroes’ ultimates without dying as Echo in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Use two other heroes’ ultimates without dying as Echo in Quick or Competitive Play. Focused – Earn 2 killing blows with a single use of Echo’s Focusing Beam in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Earn 2 killing blows with a single use of Echo’s Focusing Beam in Quick or Competitive Play. Frenzied Defense – Earn 15 saves in a game of Lúcioball Remix.

– Earn 15 saves in a game of Lúcioball Remix. Quick Brace – Score two goals within five seconds in a game of Lúcioball Remix.

– Score two goals within five seconds in a game of Lúcioball Remix. Vengeful Ghost – Complete the Vengeful Ghost Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Vengeful Ghost Junkenstein challenge mission. Frenzied Stampede – Complete the Frenzied Stampede Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Frenzied Stampede Junkenstein challenge mission. Three They Were – Complete the Three They Were Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Three They Were Junkenstein challenge mission. Volatile Zomnics – Complete the Volatile Zomnics Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Volatile Zomnics Junkenstein challenge mission. Mystery Swap – Complete the Mystery Swap Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Mystery Swap Junkenstein challenge mission. Shocking Surprise – Complete the Shocking Surprise Junkenstein challenge mission.

– Complete the Shocking Surprise Junkenstein challenge mission. Relentless Cold – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability by freezing them in Freezethaw Elimination.

– Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability by freezing them in Freezethaw Elimination. Snow Trouble, Friend – Thaw a player who previously thawed you in a round of Freezethaw Elimination.

– Thaw a player who previously thawed you in a round of Freezethaw Elimination. Thaw-Stopper – Interrupt three enemy thaws in a round of Freezethaw Elimination.

– Interrupt three enemy thaws in a round of Freezethaw Elimination. Quick on the Draw – Kill three enemies without dying as the bounty target in Bounty Hunter.

– Kill three enemies without dying as the bounty target in Bounty Hunter. Pay Up – Earn eight bounties in a game of Bounty Hunter.

– Earn eight bounties in a game of Bounty Hunter. Not So Fast, Outlaw – Kill the Bounty Target while they are using an ultimate ability in Bounty Hunter

– Kill the Bounty Target while they are using an ultimate ability in Bounty Hunter Bulletproof Barriers – Complete the Bulletproof Barriers Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Bulletproof Barriers Archives challenge mission. Sympathy Gains – Complete the Sympathy Gains Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Sympathy Gains Archives challenge mission. Thunderstorm – Complete the Thunderstorm Archives challenge mission.

– Complete the Thunderstorm Archives challenge mission. Redacted – Complete Retribution (All Heroes) with eight different heroes.

– Complete Retribution (All Heroes) with eight different heroes. The Venice Incident – Complete Retribution (Story) with each of the four heroes.

– Complete Retribution (Story) with each of the four heroes. A Quiet Night – Complete Retribution (Story) on Expert difficulty.

– Complete Retribution (Story) on Expert difficulty. Into the Shadows – Complete Retribution (Story) on Hard difficulty.

– Complete Retribution (Story) on Hard difficulty. Plausible Deniability – Complete Retribution (Story) on Legendary difficulty.

– Complete Retribution (Story) on Legendary difficulty. Clean Getaway – Complete Retribution (Story) on Expert difficulty with no incapacitations.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Overwatch 2 DLC Hero achievements & trophies

And don't forget these ones, either:

Adrenaline Junkie – Have seven of Junker Queen’s wounds active on enemies at the same time in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Have seven of Junker Queen’s wounds active on enemies at the same time in Quick or Competitive Play. Coup De Gracie – Use Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade and Carnage to pull and kill an enemy in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Use Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade and Carnage to pull and kill an enemy in Quick or Competitive Play. On the Move – Kill an enemy with a charged Railgun headshot while sliding in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an enemy with a charged Railgun headshot while sliding in Quick or Competitive Play. Taking Charge – Get four killing blows with a single use of Sojourn’s Overclock in Quick or Competitive play.

– Get four killing blows with a single use of Sojourn’s Overclock in Quick or Competitive play. Purified – Cleanse five negative effects with one use of Kiriko’s Protection Suzu in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Cleanse five negative effects with one use of Kiriko’s Protection Suzu in Quick or Competitive Play. Yokai – Restore 1,500 health and land five critical hits without dying as Kiriko in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Restore 1,500 health and land five critical hits without dying as Kiriko in Quick or Competitive Play. Die, Die, Die… Die – Kill four enemies with a single use of Reaper’s Death Blossom in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies with a single use of Reaper’s Death Blossom in Quick or Competitive Play. The Friend Zone – Play a Quick or Competitive Play game in a group with a friend.

– Play a Quick or Competitive Play game in a group with a friend. Slice and Dice – Kill four enemies with a single use of Genji’s Dragonblade in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies with a single use of Genji’s Dragonblade in Quick or Competitive Play. Undying – Get a 20 player kill streak in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get a 20 player kill streak in Quick or Competitive Play. The Path is Closed – Destroy three of Symmetra’s Teleporters in a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

– Destroy three of Symmetra’s Teleporters in a single Quick or Competitive Play game. Survival Expert – Use health packs to heal 900 health in a single life in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Use health packs to heal 900 health in a single life in Quick or Competitive Play. Decorated – Complete 50 challenges.

– Complete 50 challenges. Decked Out – Collect 50 unlocks for a single hero.

– Collect 50 unlocks for a single hero. Their Own Worst Enemy – Kill two enemies with a single use of Genji’s Deflection in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill two enemies with a single use of Genji’s Deflection in Quick or Competitive Play. Waste Not, Want Not – Get three solo kills with a single clip of Reaper’s shotguns in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get three solo kills with a single clip of Reaper’s shotguns in Quick or Competitive Play. Gotcha – Get two killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get two killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade in Quick or Competitive Play. It’s High Noon – Get four killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Deadeye in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get four killing blows with a single use of Cassidy’s Deadeye in Quick or Competitive Play. Death From Above – Kill four enemies in a row without touching the ground as Pharah in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies in a row without touching the ground as Pharah in Quick or Competitive Play. Clearing the Area – Knock an enemy to their death using Pharah’s Concussive Blast in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Knock an enemy to their death using Pharah’s Concussive Blast in Quick or Competitive Play. Centenary – Win 100 games in Quick Play or Competitive Play.

– Win 100 games in Quick Play or Competitive Play. Rocket Man – Get two killing blows with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Helix Rockets in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get two killing blows with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Helix Rockets in Quick or Competitive Play. Target Rich Environment – Kill four enemies with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Tactical Visor in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies with a single use of Soldier: 76’s Tactical Visor in Quick or Competitive Play. Special Delivery – Stick four of Tracer’s Pulse Bombs onto enemies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

– Stick four of Tracer’s Pulse Bombs onto enemies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game. Power Overwhelming – Keep Zarya’s particle cannon above 70 power for 60 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Keep Zarya’s particle cannon above 70 power for 60 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play. The Power of Attraction – Capture four enemies in a single use of Zarya’s Graviton Surge in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Capture four enemies in a single use of Zarya’s Graviton Surge in Quick or Competitive Play. The Floor is Lava – Get three killing blows while wall riding as Lúcio without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get three killing blows while wall riding as Lúcio without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Supersonic – Block 900 damage with a single use of Lúcio’s Sound Barrier in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Block 900 damage with a single use of Lúcio’s Sound Barrier in Quick or Competitive Play. Group Health Plan – Restore 150 health for four allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Restore 150 health for four allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play. Huge Rez – Resurrect five allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Resurrect five allies without dying as Mercy in Quick or Competitive Play. The Car Wash – Hit an enemy with three beams simultaneously as Symmetra in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hit an enemy with three beams simultaneously as Symmetra in Quick or Competitive Play. Anger Management – Damage five enemies during a single use of Winston’s Primal Rage in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Damage five enemies during a single use of Winston’s Primal Rage in Quick or Competitive Play. Huge Success – Teleport 15 allies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game as Symmetra.

– Teleport 15 allies in a single Quick or Competitive Play game as Symmetra. The Iris Embraces You – Restore 1,250 health with a single use of Zenyatta’s Transcendence in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Restore 1,250 health with a single use of Zenyatta’s Transcendence in Quick or Competitive Play. Rapid Discord – Get four kills or assists with Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord within 6 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get four kills or assists with Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord within 6 seconds in Quick or Competitive Play. Total Recall – Recover 400 health using Tracer’s Recall without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Recover 400 health using Tracer’s Recall without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Mine Sweeper – Destroy 10 turrets or traps using Winston’s Tesla Cannon without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Destroy 10 turrets or traps using Winston’s Tesla Cannon without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Giving You the Hook – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Roadhog’s Hook in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Roadhog’s Hook in Quick or Competitive Play. Triple Threat – Kill two enemies in each of Bastion’s configurations without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill two enemies in each of Bastion’s configurations without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Incoming! – Kill three enemies with a single use of Bastion’s Configuration: Artillery in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill three enemies with a single use of Bastion’s Configuration: Artillery in Quick or Competitive Play. Simple Geometry – Get three killing blows with a single use of Hanzo’s Storm Arrows in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get three killing blows with a single use of Hanzo’s Storm Arrows in Quick or Competitive Play. The Dragon is Sated – Kill four enemies with one of Hanzo’s Spirit Dragons in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies with one of Hanzo’s Spirit Dragons in Quick or Competitive Play. Mine Like a Steel Trap – Knock an enemy into your Steel Trap using Junkrat’s Concussion Mine in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Knock an enemy into your Steel Trap using Junkrat’s Concussion Mine in Quick or Competitive Play. Roadkill – Kill four enemies with a single use of Junkrat’s RIP-Tire in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies with a single use of Junkrat’s RIP-Tire in Quick or Competitive Play. Ice Blocked – Block 1000 damage with a single use of Mei’s Ice Wall in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Block 1000 damage with a single use of Mei’s Ice Wall in Quick or Competitive Play. Hog Wild – Knock two enemies to their deaths with one use of Roadhog’s Whole Hog in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Knock two enemies to their deaths with one use of Roadhog’s Whole Hog in Quick or Competitive Play. Cold Snap – Freeze four enemies at once with Mei in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Freeze four enemies at once with Mei in Quick or Competitive Play. Armor Up! – Absorb 500 damage with Torbjörn’s Overload without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Absorb 500 damage with Torbjörn’s Overload without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Did that Sting? – Kill four enemies using Widowmaker’s Venom Mine during a single Quick or Competitive Play game.

– Kill four enemies using Widowmaker’s Venom Mine during a single Quick or Competitive Play game. Smooth as Silk – Kill an enemy with a scoped headshot while airborne as Widowmaker in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an enemy with a scoped headshot while airborne as Widowmaker in Quick or Competitive Play. Shot Down – Prevent 1,250 damage with a single use of D.va’s Defense Matrix in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Prevent 1,250 damage with a single use of D.va’s Defense Matrix in Quick or Competitive Play. Game Over – Kill four enemies with a single use of D.va’s Self Destruct in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies with a single use of D.va’s Self Destruct in Quick or Competitive Play. I Am Your Shield – Block 7,500 damage with Reinhardt’s Barrier Field without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Block 7,500 damage with Reinhardt’s Barrier Field without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Storm, Earth, and Fire – Land Reinhardt’s Fire Strike and Charge after an Earthshatter stun in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Land Reinhardt’s Fire Strike and Charge after an Earthshatter stun in Quick or Competitive Play. Raid Wipe – Kill four enemies during a single use of Torbjörn’s Molten Core in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill four enemies during a single use of Torbjörn’s Molten Core in Quick or Competitive Play. Enabler – Get four kills or assists with a single use of Ana’s Nano Boost in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get four kills or assists with a single use of Ana’s Nano Boost in Quick or Competitive Play. Naptime – Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Ana’s Sleep Dart in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Interrupt an enemy ultimate ability with Ana’s Sleep Dart in Quick or Competitive Play. Hack the Planet – Hack 15 enemies without dying as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hack 15 enemies without dying as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play. Power Outage – Hack five enemies at once as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hack five enemies at once as Sombra in Quick or Competitive Play. Tip of the Spear – Knock an enemy to their death using Orisa’s Energy Javelin in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Knock an enemy to their death using Orisa’s Energy Javelin in Quick or Competitive Play. Terrible Terrible Damage – Kill three enemies with a single use of Orisa’s Terra Surge in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill three enemies with a single use of Orisa’s Terra Surge in Quick or Competitive Play. Cratered – Hit four enemies with a single use of Doomfist’s Meteor Strike in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hit four enemies with a single use of Doomfist’s Meteor Strike in Quick or Competitive Play. Power Punch – Slam three enemies into a wall with Doomfist’s Empowered Rocket Punch in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Slam three enemies into a wall with Doomfist’s Empowered Rocket Punch in Quick or Competitive Play. Simple Trigonometry – Fully deplete both types of Moira’s Biotic Orb without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Fully deplete both types of Moira’s Biotic Orb without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Antipode – Hit six targets simultaneously with Moira’s Coalescence in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Hit six targets simultaneously with Moira’s Coalescence in Quick or Competitive Play. Excuse Me – Kill an enemy hero with Brigitte’s Shield Bash in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an enemy hero with Brigitte’s Shield Bash in Quick or Competitive Play. Grounded – Kill an airborne enemy with Brigitte’s Whip Shot in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an airborne enemy with Brigitte’s Whip Shot in Quick or Competitive Play. Adaptation – Absorb 1,250 damage with Wrecking Ball’s Adaptive Shield without dying in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Absorb 1,250 damage with Wrecking Ball’s Adaptive Shield without dying in Quick or Competitive Play. Strike – Roll through four enemies within two seconds as Wrecking Ball in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Roll through four enemies within two seconds as Wrecking Ball in Quick or Competitive Play. Short Fuse – Kill an enemy by shooting Ashe’s Dynamite from at least 30 meters away in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Kill an enemy by shooting Ashe’s Dynamite from at least 30 meters away in Quick or Competitive Play. Served Up – Get a killing blow as Ashe on an enemy knocked into the air by BOB in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get a killing blow as Ashe on an enemy knocked into the air by BOB in Quick or Competitive Play. Stand By Me – Prevent four deaths with a single use of Baptiste’s Immortality Field in Quick or Competitive play.

– Prevent four deaths with a single use of Baptiste’s Immortality Field in Quick or Competitive play. Window of Opportunity – Amplify 2,000 combined damage and healing without dying as Baptiste in Quick or Competitive play.

– Amplify 2,000 combined damage and healing without dying as Baptiste in Quick or Competitive play. Event Horizon – Get three killing blows during a single use of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux in Quick or Competitive Play.

– Get three killing blows during a single use of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux in Quick or Competitive Play. Conservation of Energy – Gain 350 shields with a single use of Sigma’s Kinetic Grasp in Quick or Competitive Play.

Read more on Overwatch 2:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.