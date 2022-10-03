In an age where pools of players are split across PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch , PS5 and Xbox Series X /S, not to mention game-streaming platforms on top of that, cross-platform play is becoming a key feature in online games. Those titles that have it, of course, make it a lot easier for groups of friends to join up and play together.

Now that Overwatch 2 is becoming a reality, fans new and old will want to know whether or not Overwatch 2 has crossplay support, which would allow players to compete with each other regardless of their platform choice.

So, for all you need to know about Overwatch 2 crossplay, including whether you need to do anything to get it set up, read on while we break it all down!

Is Overwatch 2 crossplay?

Yes, Overwatch 2 will fully support crossplay. It has been confirmed several times over by the developers at Blizzard that players on all available platforms - that would be PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch - will be able to play together in this new game.

The developers said on the official website, "Moving to free-to-play for Overwatch 2, together with enabling cross-platform with cross-progression, means anyone can access the game and join their friends, for free, which we are incredibly excited about."

You'll note that the developers also mentioned cross-progression there, a feature that will allow you to jump between consoles/platforms while keeping all your progress. Another nice piece of housekeeping, that.

How to play Overwatch 2 with crossplay

We haven't had a chance to play Overwatch 2 yet, so we cannot say whether crossplay will be enabled automatically. With some games, you need to actively turn it on if you want to use crossplay features.

When the first Overwatch game was adding crossplay, the developers shared the following steps to enable it - you basically need to make a Battle.net account and link it to your platform of choice if you want to use crossplay. We're not sure if these are still needed, but if they are, you can find the steps here:

Head to Battle.net

Once there, create your free account (or log in to an existing account)

Head to account settings once it has been created

You will see a "Connections" section and from here, you will see the option to link your console

Now that is out of the way, you will need to link your console game to the Battle.net account and to do so, follow these steps:

Load up the game on your console and make your way to the welcome screen

Here you will see an alpha-numeric code and a QR code

Head to blizzard.com/link if you are using the numeric code or scan the QR code from your mobile

Now head back into your Battle.net account to confirm the connection

Finally, keep an eye on the game as you will receive a notification telling you that the job is done!

It is worth noting here that even if you do not plan on using crossplay, you will still need to set up a Battle.net account to play unless you are on PC, in which case you will already have done it.

So, whatever console you play on, including the latest generation of PlayStation and Xbox, you will soon be able to play Overwatch 2 with whoever you like. Good times!

