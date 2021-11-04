Overwatch 2 release date: Pre-order, price, trailer and more news

Overwatch caught many of us by surprise when it was released back in 2015. The fast and frantic shooter turned out to be a lot of fun, but more people took to it than imagined and it has gone on to be one of the biggest games around – so it is little wonder that anticipation for Overwatch 2 is high.

Sadly, we are still left waiting for news on when the game will come out, and a lot of details about what the game has in store for us remains under wraps.

Here’s everything you need to know about this unconventional sequel.

When is the Overwatch 2 release date?

Is Overwatch 2 coming out? Yes, it is, but we don’t know when!

The Overwatch 2 release date is yet to be confirmed, but 2023 seems to be the year that developers Blizzard Entertainment are aiming towards.

There was a lot of chatter that it would be out in 2020 but that did not come to pass – and now 2021 is nearly over too. The latest word is that 2022 is also unlikely and now it will be out in 2023.

What consoles and platforms can play Overwatch 2?

Like the original, Overwatch 2 is expected to release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. But there is a new generation of consoles for this latest game and it will also be out on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Can I pre-order Overwatch 2?

Surprisingly enough, yes you can pre-order Overwatch 2. The UK retailer GAME is accepting Overwatch 2 pre-orders now – simply click that link, choose your platform, and place your order today!

Is Overwatch 2 free?

No, Overwatch 2 will not be a free game, as far as we know, even for committed players of the original Overwatch. The aforementioned GAME product page currently lists an Overwatch 2 price of £54.99 GBP here in the UK, whether you’re playing on Xbox, PlayStation or PC. So this is a paid-for affair, basically!

What’s Overwatch 2 about?

Overwatch is a first-person hero shooter, in which two teams of six choose a character with its own unique abilities and then fight for objectives on different maps.

Overwatch 2 will build on this premise but will add new maps, a new tug-of-war multiplayer mode called Push, and new heroes including Canadian gunslinger Sojourn and flying robot Echo.

After introductory hero cinematics in the first game, Overwatch 2 will have a full-on story mode for the first time as part of the introduction of co-op modes. Four players will work together against computer-controlled opponents in Story Missions which expand the game’s lore, and Hero missions in which players fight off waves of enemies.

Oddly enough, Overwatch 2 isn’t your average sequel as much of the content will also be added to the original. New heroes, maps and some of the new modes will be added to the first Overwatch free of charge, creating a shared multiplayer environment meaning players on both games can play against each other.

Overwatch 2 trailer

There is indeed an Overwatch 2 trailer – and here it is! Take a look below and try to contain your excitement while we wait for an Overwatch 2 release date to be confirmed.

