The buzzy Wizarding World adventure has already seen huge success on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with Sony and Microsoft's older consoles originally slated to receive the game on 4th April 2023.

Harry Potter prequel game Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on PS4 and Xbox One, with the release date being pushed back on that previous generation of consoles.

However, due to this newly announced delay, players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will now have to wait an extra month before they can start working through the Hogwarts Legacy chapters and hurtling towards the Hogwarts Legacy endings.

Before announcing the delay in a tweet, the Hogwarts Legacy developers declared: "We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe."

Moving onto the news, the tweet stated: "The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this."

In closing, the statement confirmed that the new Hogwarts Legacy release date on PS4 and Xbox One will be 5th May 2023. That's a month and a day later than previously scheduled, then, but we'd argue that this is good news.

In recent years, with high-profile troubled launches like Cyberpunk 2077 serving as cautionary tales, gamers have come to learn that a delayed game is often better than a rushed release. More time in the oven means fewer bugs in the final product, which can only be a good thing.

Plus, if you're waiting for Hogwarts Legacy to launch on your platform of choice, it's worth knowing that there are a few things you can do to kill the time – you can take the Hogwarts Legacy house-sorting quiz online, and you can also check out the Hogwarts Legacy name generator to pick our your witch or wizard nom de plume.

If you want to start revising for your OWLs nice and early, you could also check out our guides to Hogwarts Legacy potions, Hogwarts Legacy spells, Hogwarts Legacy plants and Hogwarts Legacy beasts to get yourself ready for the game to drop on your system.

If you were wondering, the Hogwarts Legacy Switch release date doesn't seem to be affected by this delay. The game is still set to launch on Nintendo's latest console on 25th July. We'll let you know if these dates move around any further.

