Along with the game's release last month (February), the team at Helldivers have brought out a new range of merchandise so fans can show off their love of the game. There's everything from caps to mugs and t-shirts to hoodies, with some boasting the Helldivers 2 logo and others depicting the game.

Whether you want bold references to the game or more subtle hints, the extensive range of merch has something for all fans to enjoy. To help you find out what's available, we're here to tell you exactly what pieces of merch you can get your hands on and where you can buy it from. We'll also round up a few of the best deals on the game if you're yet to get your hands on it.

Shop the Helldivers 2 merchandise range at Amazon

What new Helldivers 2 merchandise is available and where can you buy it?

Some of the Helldivers 2 clothing merch. Playstation/Amazon

The new Helldivers 2 merch release is predominantly made up of t-shirts, hoodies and vests. These vary between black and white and have unique designs and phrases on their front. You can get apparel which references the in-game drink of Liber-tea or choose clothing which shows off bold character catchphrases like 'sweet liberty my leg'.

There is also a selection of designs based on in-game scenarios, where you can see Helldivers fighting with aliens, or you can just pick up a t-shirt which has a small Helldivers logo on the chest. The new release also allows fans to get their hands on special Helldiver 2-themed baseball caps.

As well as clothing, one of the most popular bits of merch in the new release appears to be the Helldivers 2 mug, in which you can cook up some of your own Liber-tea.

If you're interested in getting your hands on this new merch then the bulk of it is being sold through a special Helldivers 2 store on Amazon. Amazon's UK website has the most amount of clothing options and designs, with dozens of t-shirts, vests, hoodies and jumpers available.

If you're looking for the Helldivers 2 mug and cap, these are only available through the PS Gears store.

More Helldivers 2 game bundles and deals

Helldivers 2. Amazon

If you are yet to get your hands on Helldivers 2 then there is currently a great deal available on the PS5 game.

Right now, you can save yourself 14% when you buy the game at Amazon or Very. Helldivers 2 usually costs £34.99 but has been reduced to £29.99, so you'll save yourself a fiver!

There is an even better deal on Helldivers 2 if you would prefer to play it on a PC. Right now, you can save yourself 22% or £8 when you buy the PC game from CD Keys. They have reduced the price from £34.99 to £26.99.

Right now, Helldivers 2 is only available on PS5 and PC. It is not likely that it will ever be released on Xbox or one of the older Playstations.

If you're still on the market for a PS5, we have a round-up of the best PS5 deals, which we update monthly. Right now you can save yourself £60 or 13% when you buy a PS5 from PlayStation.

