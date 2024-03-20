Whether you’re looking for a technique to better prepare yourself for these big gruesome bugs or need to complete the Daily/Personal Order tasks, you need to know how to kill Bile Spewers.

Fortunately for you, Bile Spewers have notifiable weak points that you should target - and there are some easy ways to find them.

Fingers crossed you have an easier time dealing with Bile Spewers than those brutal Annihilator Tanks.

Keep reading to find out where to find Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2 and how to kill them.

Where to find Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Bile Spewer.

Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2 come from the Terminid faction. This means they can only be found during a Terminid/Bug mission – you won’t find one with the Automatons.

It’s worth knowing that Bile Spewers should only appear during Terminid/Bug missions on Medium difficulty or higher, too.

On Medium difficulty, you might find that Bile Spewers don’t appear too often. They should appear in more plentiful numbers when you crank that difficulty level up to Hard or higher.

The easiest way to find Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2, therefore, is to head into a Terminid Eradication mission on Hard difficulty or higher.

You should come across a decent number of them quickly enough following this method.

How to kill Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

To kill Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2, you need to target their head and/or glowing abdomen. These are two known weak spots of the powerful enemy.

You’re going to want to bring a heavy explosives weapon/stratagem with you if you want to kill a Bile Spewer. Grenade launchers come highly recommended, and a well-placed grenade explosion should deal huge damage.

The Autocannon and Rail Gun will prove super strong against these menacing acid-spewing enemies, too.

An Orbital Barrage or Napalm Strike will prove particularly useful against Bile Spewers, as this YouTube video from TheUntouchableWolf shows:

Though they are slow movers, Bile Spewers spit powerful acid at you from a long range, so you’ll need to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge to get out of the way of their strong attacks. Trust us, you don’t want to get hit by them.

This is why airstrikes such as the Orbital Barrage or Napalm Strike will work wonders for you – they’ll also help clear out the weaker enemies surrounding the Bile Spewer.

If you do get close to a Bile Spewer and kill it, be aware that its glowing abdomen will explode and create a corrosive area when destroyed. Keep that in mind to keep you and your teammates safe.

Use explosives, Autocannons, Rail Guns, and call in airstrikes if you want to take Bile Spewers down quickly. Now, get out there and complete that Daily Order.

