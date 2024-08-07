These new outfits are often available only for a limited time, as part of a bundle, or will appear every now and then as part of the in-game Item Shop rotation.

Some outfits aren’t meant to make it back into the game, but on the (very) odd occasion they just might by accident. This is exactly what happened with the Fortnite Paradigm skin.

The Paradigm outfit was originally released in Fortnite as a purchasable limited-time exclusive skin during Chapter 1 Season X. Now, "unintentionally", the same outfit was added to the game’s Item Shop once more overnight and into early morning 6th-7th August.

More like this

The Fortnite Status X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted an apology which explained the situation, telling players that "due to a bug, [the developers] unintentionally brought Paradigm back into the Shop and have since removed it".

As you can see in the X post above, it was originally planned that the Paradigm skin would be removed from any "recent purchaser’s Lockers" by the end of the week, with a refund planned for all who purchased it.

This has since changed, and the Fortnite Status X account has posted a follow-up post, clarifying the situation.

You won’t be losing your purchased Paradigm outfit and you will still be getting a refund.

The second post from the official Fortnite Status X account tells everyone that there has been a change of plan: "Bought The Paradigm tonight? You can keep her!" it reads.

Continuing, the post explains that Paradigm’s "accidental return to the Shop is on us… so if you purchased The Paradigm during this evening’s rotation, you can keep this outfit and we’ll refund your V-Bucks soon-ish".

"We plan to create a brand new variant of The Paradigm that we’ll grant exclusively to people who purchased the original Outfit. Original purchasers will also have the option to refund this item if they’d like."

You can check out the X post from the Fortnite Status account below:

If you’ve seen The Paradigm skin in Fortnite being spoken about, you now know what’s been happening with it and should now be up-to-date with the situation.

In further Fortnite news, a Fall Guys crossover has hit the game in its latest update, and a new live event is happening very soon. Fortnite LEGO sets are on the way, too!

For everything Fortnite, keep right here on RadioTimes.com.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.