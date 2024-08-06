That’s not all, either, as when you enter that obstacle course, your Fortnite character will turn into a Fall Guys Bean. They’ve gone all-out here.

Remember those Fall Guys creative tools? You can now publish your Fall Guys Islands. Who knows? Yours might qualify for placement in Discover.

Read on to find out what changes in the Fortnite update today and to read through the full patch notes for the Fall Guys crossover.

The Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover is now live, and it’s full of Beans. The main headline is the Fall Guys obstacle course in the Battle Royale skies – Where We Fallin'.

You can take part in the Where We Fallin’ obstacle course by finding a golden Bean Idol in the Classy Courts area. Praise the Idol to head on up to the obstacle course – where your character will morph into a Fall Guys Bean.

It’s worth noting that some original Fortnite outfits will carry over their look to the Bean, and if your equipped Outfit is not an original Fortnite character, your Bean will be a preset "default" Bean. Finally, your Fall Guys costumes do not transfer over to Fortnite.

There are Where We Fallin’ quests, and this means there are Fall Guys rewards, including the Pink Plushie Back Bling. You can only complete Where We Fallin’ once per Battle Royale match. You also can’t take part once the Storm has overtaken it.

On top of all that, you’ll also find three Fall Guys Islands created by Mediatonic Labs (the development team of Fall Guys), and three more created by Studio 568 and Spiral House in conjunction with Mediatonic Labs.

Now, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of the patch notes.

Full patch notes for Fortnite and Fall Guys crossover

The full patch notes for the Fortnite and Fall Guys crossover update can be found below, courtesy of Epic Games:

Where We Fallin'

In Battle Royale, Where We Fallin' starts now. Find a golden Bean Idol, take on the floating obstacle course in the sky, and bring back loot to help you get a Victory Royale

To reach the obstacle course, you’ll need to track down one of several Bean Idols hidden in the Classy Courts area. We say they’re hidden, but they’re hard to miss. They’re tall. They’re shiny. They’re very… beany

Praise the golden Bean Idol in its shiny might and you’ll be challenged to a race against the clock as you’re transformed into a Fall Guys Bean and transported to the obstacle course in the sky!

Complete actions like running, mantling, diving, bouncing and more on this course to check off Where We Fallin’ Quests, rewarding you with Locker items like the Pink Plushie Back Bling

If you lose your footing and get knocked off the course, don’t worry! You’ll be teleported to the last checkpoint or the beginning of the course so you can continue your run

Legumes and Loot

You have three attempts to set a time per Battle Royale match, but you can only complete the course once per match

If you complete the course within the 120-second time limit, you’ll be awarded gameplay loot to help you with the rest of the match: Complete the course in less than 50 seconds for Gold Tier loot Complete the course between 50 and 80 seconds for Silver Tier loot Complete the course between 80 and 120 seconds for Bronze Tier loot



Bean Bod

In the obstacle course, you’ll notice some changes to your appearance as your Fortnite Outfit morphs into a Fall Guys Bean!

How this Bean looks will depend on the Outfit you have equipped, and you’ll find bean-spoke looks for some of the most iconic Fortnite Outfits such as Brite Bomber, Fishstick and Jonesy the Secondst

Your Fall Guys Bean will return to its Fortnite version once you’re back on the Island!

Just a heads-up: If your equipped Outfit is not an original Fortnite character, your Bean will be a preset "default" Bean

And another heads-up: Costumes from Fall Guys don’t transfer over to Fortnite. The Bean look is only applied to your existing Fortnite Outfits!

Fall Guys Islands

Three Fall Guys Islands built by Mediatonic Labs:

Falling Up (Island code: 4185-8103-4745)

Tumble Towers (Island code: 1985-3300-5865)

Blunderdome Blast (Island code: 7671-9041-8194)

Three built by Studio 568 and Spiral House in collaboration with Mediatonic Labs:

Hex-A-Gone Unlimited (Island code: 2214-7960-2047)

Bean Circuit (Island code: 0057-3389-4313)

Pegwin Pickup (Island code: 7485-7322-4774)

Build and publish your own Fall Guys Islands

Build and place a massive selection of Fall Guys obstacles and props to create your own course where players can yeet 'til their heart’s content

Starting today, you can now publish these Islands in Fortnite. Published Fall Guys Islands will show up in the "Fall Guys" Discover row

A player’s Fortnite Outfit will be its Bean version in the Lobby and Locker whenever a Fall Guys Island is selected. And, of course, their Outfit will be a Bean in the Island itself

These Beans match their look in Battle Royale’s Where We Fallin'

