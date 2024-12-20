This includes OG classic items and outfits. It’s the original battle royale experience, as it was back when it all started in 2017.

If you’re after some Chapter 1 Season skins (and other cosmetic items), now’s the time to get them – you won’t even have to spend a single V-Buck.

Best of all, players who already bought and own the classic outfits back in 2017 will get exclusive new styles for them in early 2025.

Read on to find out how to get the Fortnite OG classic items and outfits.

How to get Fortnite OG classic items and outfits

Fortnite. Epic Games

You can get Fortnite OG classic outfits and items by buying them with XP from the OG Season Shop, which is live in-game now!

Any XP you earn playing any mode in Fortnite can be spent on the OG classic skins and items. They don't come cheap, mind.

There are two outfits, one pickaxe and one glider in the OG Season Shop.

Here is the full list of Fortnite OG outfits and items and how much XP they cost:

Aerial Assault One Glider | 500,000 XP

| 500,000 XP Aerial Assault Trooper Outfit | 1 million XP

| 1 million XP Renegade Raider Outfit | 1.5 million XP

| 1.5 million XP Raider’s Revenge Pickaxe | 2 million XP

The OG Season Shop can be found in-game only and you won’t see it on the Item Shop website.

As per the official Fortnite website, too, "To show our appreciation for those who purchased the outfits in 2017, you’ll receive an exclusive new style for Renegade Raider and/or Aerial Assault Trooper early next year.

"And if you already own the pickaxe or glider, you’ll receive an exclusive new style for it in spring 2025."

That’s a bonus for anyone who bought the classic items and outfits mentioned above.

Finally, it’s worth noting (and knowing) that the OG Season Shop will be in-game until 31st January 2025 (midnight as soon as it turns 31st January here in the UK). That’s 30th December at 7pm ET for those of you in the US.

What are you waiting for? Get on Fortnite and unlock those OG outfits and items already!

