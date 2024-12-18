If you haven’t heard of it until now, we’re sorry.

Now, in a move that has elicited mixed reactions from players (we’re sure it’s all in good fun, really) it looks like it’s coming to Fortnite.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about Skibidi Toilet in Fortnite and what to expect from the crossover.

Is Skibidi Toilet coming to Fortnite?

Yes, Skibidi Toilet is coming to Fortnite.

We all knew this day would come. In our heart of hearts, we knew that Skibidi Toilet would be added to Fortnite.

The only surprise is that it has taken this long.

You’d think the crossover would be a perfect match. Fortnite is where the kids are, why not give them what they want if what they want is a man’s head poking out of a toilet?

The Fortnite Skibidi Toilet release date is 18th December 2024, Epic Games has confirmed.

This was revealed in a not-very-cryptic post on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. You can see the post below, which shows us a few telling emojis and gives us a release date of 18th December 2024:

It’s expected that the Skibidi Toilet Fortnite content will be added as part of the next Item Shop update and will be available to purchase from the in-game Item Shop from midnight, as it turns to 19th December here in the UK.

What to expect from Skibidi Toilet in Fortnite

While Epic Games has yet to reveal what the Skibidi Toilet in Fortnite crossover will consist of, reliable Fortnite leakers have said that we’ll be able to purchase a Skibidi Toilet skin and other themed cosmetic items.

According to Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR on X, the following Skibidi Toilet items will be available to purchase in Fortnite:

Plungerman skin (1,500 V-bucks – includes a LEGO style)

Skibidi Back Bling (comes with the Plungerman outfit)

Skibidi Toilet Back Bling (600 V-Bucks)

Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

The leak suggests you can purchase the Fortnite Skibidi Toilet bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks.

As we always advise with leaks such as that above, it’s best to take it all with a pinch of salt until Epic Games officially reveals everything. We’ll update this page with official information when it’s confirmed.

