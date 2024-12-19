If Skibidi Toilet isn’t bringing the yuletide cheer, Mariah Carey just might.

It looks as though this crossover could be bringing a mini-event (and maybe even a concert?) – time will tell on this front.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about Mariah Carey in Fortnite, including what to expect from the crossover based on leaks.

Is Mariah Carey coming to Fortnite?

Yes, Mariah Carey is supposedly coming to Fortnite. This is based on the latest rumours and leaks about the Winterfest event.

She might already be on the map.

It’s rumoured that Mariah Carey is frozen in the massive block of ice that has appeared in battle royale’s now snow-covered map. The Fortnite official X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted about it, which you can see below:

Yep, it’s the meme. We know.

The Mariah Carey Fortnite release date is said to be Friday 20th December.

This has been claimed by reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX on X. Check out their post below to see the Fortnite Mariah Carey release date (along with a bunch of other crossover release date rumours):

We imagine the Mariah Carey skin will be added to the in-game item shop as it strikes midnight and it becomes 21st December here in the UK, based on time-zone differences.

What to expect from Mariah Carey in Fortnite

Based on rumours and leaks, it appears as though Mariah Carey in Fortnite is not limited to just an outfit. It sounds like the pop superstar will appear on the map (she may already be there trapped in a massive block of ice) and maybe even perform a concert.

One rumour from HYPEX suggests that the All I Want For Christmas Emote will be part of the fun, which may or may not be free. As HYPEX suggests, "I think her NPC will only let you use it next to her."

Expect a Mariah Carey skin to be added to the Item Shop, though, likely around 1,500 V-Bucks.

Finally, some are predicting that Carey will perform a concert of some kind. No guesses for what song she’ll perform in-game.

As always, take rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt. We’ll find out soon enough whether any of the above turns out to be true and will update the page if needed.

