We also have a video up above showing how best to go about finding one if you’d rather watch something than read!

That is, if you’re not distracted by all the other new goodies that were added in the latest patch or by grinding other quests in the battle pass to buy the Invincible or Cowboy Bebop skins.

A word of warning though; Golden Llamas are rarer than hen’s teeth, so if you find yourself getting frustrated trying to look for one, you can always kick back and enjoy some of the new tunes in Fortnite Festival Season 7. What a time to be alive if you’re a Hatsune Miku fan.

But you’re here for the Golden Llamas, so let’s get to it!

How to find a Golden Llama in Fortnite

A Golden Llama in Fortnite. Epic Games

A Week 3 quest requires you to find three Golden Llamas, so it’s worth keeping your eye out for them, but it's no easy feat, as Golden Llamas are quite hard to find as only three appear on the island during a match.

As they glow gold, it's easy to mistake chests for Llamas from a distance.

Your best bet for success is to cover as much distance as possible to increase your odds of finding one.

You can do this by either driving a vehicle, using a Rocket Drill, Sub-Zero's Kombat Kit or the Kneecapper to zoom about quickly.

Launch pads can also be helpful, as you can see further from high up as you glide through the sky.

To open a Golden Llama, you need to interact with it or break it, but watch out for other players as this takes a few moments. It’d be pretty painful to spend all that time looking for one, only for another player to swoop in and steal your glory.

Inside you will find lots of ammo, 1000 Gold Bars and four Gold Splashes, with the chance to find a Dill Bit as well.

Seeing as Golden Llamas are so rare, unless you’re dead set on it, we would recommend you just keep it at the back of your mind as you play Fortnite regularly.

Seeing as they spawn in completely random locations, it can be a bit of a fool’s errand trekking high and low in the hopes of coming across one.

We were exceedingly lucky and came across one by the road leading up to Lonewolf Lair, but there’s no saying that this is a regular spot for them to spawn in.

