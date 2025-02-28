What's different about the Cowboy Bebop skins is that they feature the iconic art style associated with the anime that has been running since 1998.

So, how exactly can you get hold of Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

How to get Cowboy Bebop skins in Fortnite explained

To add the Cowboy Bebop skins to your Fortnite collection, purchase them from the in-game store.

That's all there is to it. Spend the specified amount of V-Bucks and select the skins you wish to use from the item locker.

In addition to Spike Siegel and Faye Valentine, there are plenty of other themed items on offer within each bundle.

How much do the Cowboy Bebop skins in Fortnite cost?

Each of the Cowboy Bebop Forntite skins costs 1,500 V-Bucks (approx £10).

There's no way of purchasing 1,500 V-Bucks, meaning you need to purchase two lots of 1,000 at £6.99 each.

If you want both skins and all of the other Cowboy Bebop cosmetics on offer, you can buy the Cowboy Bebop bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks (approx £30).

It may seem like a pricey investment, but fans of Cowboy Bebop are bound to splash the cash to add these cosmetics to their collection.

