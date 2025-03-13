We've got all the details on the Fortnite x Invincible crossover, including what's included and how to get the new Allen the Alien skin.

Fortnite x Invincible explained: How to get the Allen the Alien and Blue Mark skins

Allen the Alien in the Item Shop. Epic Games Epic Games

The Fortnite x Invincible collab has now gone live, adding in some new skins and a new style for the already-existing Invincible skin.

First things first, players can now purchase the Allen the Alien skin from the Item Store for 1,500 V-Bucks.

For 2,000 V-Bucks, however, you can purchase a bundle that also includes the COP Axe pickaxe, Allen's Tracking Device back bling and Allen's Snack emote - all of which can also be purchased individually.

There's also a new style for Invincible with a blue suit as opposed to his regular one.

This is not a separate skin, so players who already own the Invincible skin will have access to it, as will anyone purchasing it in the future.

Lastly, there are rumours of a Dupli-Kate skin being added into the game soon.

Unlike the existing Invincible skins, this will supposedly be earned by completing quests - something quite rare for a collab skin in Fortnite.

For that reason, it's certainly one that players will want to keep their eyes peeled for.

What was in the first Fortnite x Invincible collab?

The first Fortnite x Invincible collab took place in November 2023 and introduced the Guardians of the Globe set.

This set of cosmetics included skins for Invincible, Omni-Man and Atom Eve, as well as an emote, some pickaxes and some back blings which included, bizarrely, The Immortal's head.

Later on, in April 2024, Invincible returned the favour, with one episode of the show featuring Mark swinging the Dragon's Breath Sniper from Fortnite at Angstrom Levy.

