Fortnite has worked with a few brands since introducing Kicks, its latest cosmetic type, to the game in November 2024, with Crocs joining the likes of Nike's Air Jordan range.

It's also not the first gaming collab that Crocs has done, with its Pokémon Crocs being all the rage last year.

Fortnite Crocs explained: All designs

The Crocs Classic Clog 'White'. Epic Games

Fortnite's Crocs are a part of its Kicks range of cosmetics – in a word, shoes for your player model to wear.

There are a total of four Crocs available to purchase in the Item Shop right now:

Crocs Classic Clog 'White'

Crocs Classic Clog 'Pink Milk'

Crocs Echo Wave 'Pond'

Crocs Echo Marbled Clog 'Black Sand/Multi'

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The White and Pink Milk Crocs are available for 1,000 V-Bucks each, while the Pond and Black Sand/Multi variations will both set you back 800 V-Bucks.

Naturally, each set of Crocs comes with their own Jibbetz – the charms you can attach to Crocs – which can be turned on or off in your Locker.

On top of that, you have the option to wear the Crocs in Sport Mode or Comfort Mode, which changes where the strap sits.

Can all Fortnite characters wear Crocs?

There may be some exceptions, but to our knowledge, the vast majority, if not all the characters in Fortnite can wear Crocs.

There's a full list of skins that can wear Kicks on the Epic Games website, so if you're curious about a certain skin, you can check there.

But for now, whether you're playing with Darth Vader, Frieza, Hatsune Miku or even Godzilla, you can rock your Crocs without a care in the world.

In truth, it's hardly surprising to see such a famous footwear brand get its own set of Kicks.

Along with the Air Jordans mentioned above, you can rock Adidas Sambas and Nike Air Force 1s too.

At this point, it feels like only a matter of time before everyone is rocking Uggs, Converse and Birkenstocks in their battle royales, but for now, Crocs will have to do.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.