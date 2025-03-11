Players looking for some new content will be pleased to know there's a new LTM and a whole new set of Quests to complete.

The v34.10 update sees the Getaway LTM added into the game.

This limited-time mode, the first to branch both ranked and unranked, requires players to heist one of four Crystal Llamas before extracting them in a Getaway Van.

A new Quest centred around Fletcher Kane needs players to drain Fletcher's resources, gaining membership to the Outlaw faction and the chance to earn better loot in matches.

On the weapon front, three items will be added into the game: the Outlaw Shotgun, Rocket Drill and Pump & Dump.

As for skins, the Outlaw Midas Outfit is now available in the game via the LAWLESS Battle Pass, unlockable by earning 10 Account Levels.

Despite the hype around the upcoming Invincible skins, it appears that the supposed Allen the Alien and Dupli-Kate skins are nowhere to be seen for now.

Full patch notes for Fortnite v34.10

We've gone through the patch notes and separated them into different sections to make them easier to read.

Here are the Fortnite V34.10 patch notes:

Limited-Time Mode

New LTM – The Getaway

Outlaw Keycard Quests Upgradable Outlaw Keycard Uncommon Outlaw Keycard Rare Outlaw Keycard Epic Outlaw Keycard Legendary Outlaw Keycard

Purchasable in-game loadouts Skillet's Loadout (Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon) Keisha's Loadout (Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon) Joss' Loadout (Holo Twister AR, Pump & Dump, Rocket Drill, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon)



New weapons

Lawless Slap Cannon

Lawless Blink Pump & Dump

Lawless Stink Rifle

Lawless Shockwave Rocket Launcher

Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle

Lawless Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle

Outlaw Shotgun

Rocket Drill

Pump & Dump

Siphon re-added to Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build

Ballistic patch notes

Two map 'shells' added to the game mode

Made improvements to server/client data exchange to prevent elim-trading (players can no longer eliminate each other at the same time).

Fixed an issue where players could lose control of the camera.

Fixed an issue where sliding visual effects and sound effects would persist after sliding.

Fixed an issue where weapons with optics would appear as held higher up compared to those without.

Fixed an issue where the light reflection off of weapons would not appear correctly when going around corners.

Fixed a visual issue where eliminated players would appear to have full HP in the top Player Bar when spectating.

Fixed a visual issue where weapon attachments disappeared when the weapon holder stood too close to a wall.

Fixed a visual issue on mobile devices that would sometimes occur when throwing a flashbang.

Fixed a visual inconsistency related to weapon recoil.

Fixed a typo on the "Time's Up" message at the end of a round.

