This, of course, is not the first time that Doctor Who has dabbled with Fortnite. You might recall that a Doctor Who map was added to Fortnite Creative earlier this year. Well, perhaps that fun little promo was a sign of things to come.

The rumour mill is convinced that a Doctor Who collaboration is coming to Fortnite , which would certainly help the BBC's flagship sci-fi series reach a highly engaged audience of all sorts of people around the world.

Of course, Fortnite is no stranger to pop-culture crossovers, and the recent Fortnite Marvel Unlimited crossover showed just how deeply the game can ingratiate itself into other franchises. (In that crossover comic, Agent Jones from Fortnite went on a mission with the main-continuity versions of Spider-Man and Wolverine.)

So, what do the rumours say and what would we like to see in a Fortnite Doctor Who event? Keep on reading for all of our thoughts on the matter.

When could the Fortnite Doctor Who event happen?

A new crossover between Doctor Who and Fortnite is yet to be confirmed by any official sources at this stage, but that won't stop us from hazarding a guess as to when it could be coming out.

We'd predict that any Fortnite/Doctor Who event would be timed to promote the impending launch of The Power of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker's final episode which will debut on Sunday 23rd October 2022 to celebrate the BBC's centenary. If something timey-wimey is coming to Fortnite in the near future, we'd expect it to land somewhen around that weekend.

Will there be Fortnite Doctor Who skins?

So, what would a potential Doctor Who event in Fortnite actually include? One thing that fans would love to see is Doctor Who skins in Fortnite, of course.

We'd love to see skins/outfits included for every Doctor, from William Hartnell all the way through to the modern era of Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker. We wouldn't expect Ncuti Gatwa to appear, seeing as the new Doctor's outfit has not yet been revealed, but who knows!

Here's a fun idea, though: what if there was actually just one Doctor Who skin, with multiple different styles to choose from, each of which represents a different Doctor? We'd love to see that.

As the Tweet above suggests, we'd also love to see a TARDIS glider and a series of Doctor Who emotes and accessories. A back bling based on the Time Beetle from Turn Left, perhaps?

What could a Doctor Who Battle Pass quest line look like?

In the past, Fortnite hasn't shied away from adding entire quest lines into the game, so could there perhaps be an entire Battle Pass (or a Battle Pass page, at least) based on the Doctor Who collaboration?

If so, we'd hope to see such quests sending players all over the map on a mission to piece together some sort of Doctor Who mystery. Perhaps the Chrome substance from this current season secretly has something to do with the Cyberium from Doctor Who? That would be a fun twist!

Of course, it's also possible that the Doctor Who quests in Fortnite could take place in a separate Creative map, supporting the 'play your way' mantra that Fortnite is embracing at the moment. Maybe there could be a way to watch scenes from the new episode in the game, something like a Soundwave Series concert but for TV? Attach some items and/or XP to an event like that and players are bound to show up.

What about a Doctor Who boss battle in Fortnite?

And finally, here's one other idea that we had: what about a Doctor Who boss battle in Fortnite, taking place on the island itself?

Of course, players in the current Paradise season of Fortnite have already had one boss battle to enjoy — the mysterious new villain The Herald is a formidable foe, but we can't help but wonder if she is heralding a more familiar character.

Why not follow The Herald with a Doctor Who villain like the Master, the Daleks or the Cybermen, all of whom are appearing in the new episode? Now that would be a challenge for players! Those are all our theories and hopes, then, and we'll be sure to update this page if/when anything official is announced.

