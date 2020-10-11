Continuing the story that began in The Edge of Time, the game from digital entertainment studio Maze Theory - produced in partnership with BBC Studios - will see the player partner with the Doctor(s) to uncover a universe-spanning threat and work to save reality from a series of time-breaking glitches.

As well as new monsters, fans can experience appearances from classic foes like the Daleks, the Weeping Angels and the Cybermen.

You watch a trailer featuring the medley of monsters – and both Doctors – below:

Also announced today during Maze Theory's panel at New York Comic Con, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is being developed by award-winning Malaysian studio Kaigan Games.

Featuring classic characters like Osgood (again played by Ingrid Oliver), the game will see players uncover and decipher the mystery of a ‘found phone’, unravelling a sinister series of events taking place at Wester Drumlins, the ‘uninhabited’ home featured in the much-loved Doctor Who episode Blink.

Watch a teaser for The Lonely Assassins below:

Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory said: "With our partners at BBC Studios, we are expanding the Doctor Who universe through a ground-breaking trilogy of experiences, now delivered across multiple devices and platforms.

"The uniting of The Thirteenth Doctor and The Tenth in Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is set to be an epic moment in a game that completely re-imagines last year’s VR experience. While The Lonely Assassins tells a brand new story exploring the legend of one of the most iconic episodes ever.

"As part of Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, we have also delivered an amazing fan-centric update to the VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. These launches reaffirm the studio’s commitment to take players on exciting and unexpected narrative journeys."

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam – with news to come on next-gen console support – while Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins will be available on iOS, Android & Nintendo Switch.

