If everyone joins in and does as the rules tell them, you can earn some nifty in-game rewards simply for playing the game.

It’s time to do your part.

Read on to find out what the Fortnite Community Goal is, how to help towards it, and what its rewards are.

What is the Fortnite Community Goal?

The Fortnite Community Goal is something every player can help with to ultimately earn in-game rewards.

As per the official website, the Community Goal works as follows: "Each storm circle you survive contributes to the community goal.

"Work together to reach milestones and unlock Fortnite in-game rewards for all participants who survived at least one storm circle."

You can complete storm circles in Battle Royale, Zero Build Battle Royale, and Ranked Battle Royale (Ranked Zero Build, too).

How to help towards the Fortnite Community Goal

To help towards the Fortnite Community Goal, you need to head to the official site, log in, and then play the game. Each time you survive three storm circles, you will earn a badge.

You will need to log in to the Community Goal website before you can earn badges, which you can do right now.

Once logged in on that website, head online in Fortnite Battle Royale and survive storm circles – three survived equals one badge.

Each storm circle you survive adds up to the total number of storm circles survived by every single Fortnite player.

If the community survives a total of 27 million storm circles within the time limit of the event, three milestone rewards will be earned (one for each milestone) by every player who logs in to contribute to the goal.

You'll be given the community rewards up to an hour after the milestones are hit by everyone.

What are the Fortnite Community Goal rewards?

During the Absolute Doom Fortnite Community Goal event, there are individual rewards and community rewards to earn.

When you sign up for the Fortnite Community Goal (log in on the website linked above), you will receive a banner icon of a burger with a face surrounded by fire.

Next, you can earn the Meow! Spray for earning six badges. Collect 11 badges, meanwhile, and you’ll unlock the Star Shower Wrap.

The Community Milestone rewards are as follows:

Community Milestone reward #1: Banner Icon (angry-looking cat face) - 9 million storm circles survived

Community Milestone reward #2: Condiment Wrath Spray - 18 million storm circles survived

Community Milestone reward #3: Sweet Dango Back Bling - 27 million storm circles survived

An hour after playing the game, head back onto the Fortnite Community Goal website to check your progress towards each goal.

