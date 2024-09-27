It's not just Battle Royale getting the content treatment, be sure to check out the LEGO Fortnite Klombo update.

On the topic of medallions, the Absolute Doom bosses have three medallions to collect. Think you can get all three in a match?

But birthdays don't last forever, so let's get straight to it!

More like this

Where to find Birthday Medallions in Fortnite

Birthday Medallions can be found in Birthday Presents or from eliminated players.

Birthday Presents are randomly placed across the map so there's no specific location to drop to.

We found a birthday present in the Nitrodrome after a few minutes of looking.

Once you've got a present, throw it and then break it open the spawned in the present and you will find some loot and a Birthday Medallion.

The Birthday Medallion randomly spawns in balloons that are attached to you, up to a maximum of three. The more balloons, the higher and further you will float.

This is great for giving you an oversight of what's going on on the map, such as spotting Iron Man or War Machine drop ships coming into land and sniping players down below.

The War Machine weaponry is lethal when paired with the balloons, as you can fly high and rain fire down from above.

You aren't completely invulnerable though, as other players can shoot out your balloons.

There is also a Firework Flare Gun that shoots big fireworks to reveal other players' locations, and can be found randomly across the map.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.