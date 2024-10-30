As is often the case with Deadpool, this next skin is fairly strange.

Let’s take a look at Fishpool and when the suit is coming to Fortnite.

Is Fishpool in Fortnite confirmed?

Fishpool has indeed been confirmed in Fortnite. The outfit is available now and as you’d expect with a name like that, it’s pretty strange looking.

If you’re yet to see the outfit, imagine Deadpool’s trademark red and black costume but with a fish shaped head, webbed hands, thin orange legs with a bucket of corn attached to his back.

When did Fishpool come to Fortnite?

Fishpool was let loose in Fortnite on Wednesday 30th October 2024. It was confirmed on Fortnite’s official page on X where Epic Games posted a 17 second video announcing it.

He’s seen dancing around to a poppy beat in a field, in front of an exploding building and lastly on a dance floor (sadly, alone) before the video finishes with the hero giving us the jazz hands.

Underneath the announcement video, the official Deadpool account on X replied saying: "If I were playing Fortnite, I’d be cooking Fishpool. I mean cooking WITH Fishpool."

How to get the Fishpool skin in Fortnite

Fishpool in the Item Shop. Fortnite.com

If you want to get the Fishpool skin in Fortnite, you can purchase it from the Item Shop for 1,500 V Bucks.

According to the website Fortnite.gg, the suit is due to leave the game's store on 5th November 2024 at 23:59 local time, so it’s probably best to pounce on it sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite XP maps | Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.