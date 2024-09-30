FC 25 Prime Gaming speculation: When will the rewards start?
Where are the rewards?
Right now, there has been no confirmation of whether FC 25 will get Prime Gaming rewards, so there is a chance FC 24 could’ve been the last game to offer free offerings for Amazon Prime members.
The rewards often change but always include a loan player of varying quality and an assortment of packs to open and enjoy in Ultimate Team. These packs would come around once a month, for anyone who is a member of Prime.
It was essential to ensure your Prime account was linked to your EA account, so the rewards would reach the right place.
Read on for everything we know so far about the Prime Gaming pack.
When could the FC 25 Prime Gaming pack be released?
As we say, this has not been confirmed; however, if it follows a similar pattern to previous game iterations, the first pack will be redeemable on the third Tuesday in October. This time around, it would be 15th October.
There would then be a new pack every month, on the third Tuesday of each month; this is how they’ve worked since first being introduced.
We will make sure to update this page if any new information regarding the rewards is released alongside a brief explainer on how to claim them.
