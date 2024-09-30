It was essential to ensure your Prime account was linked to your EA account, so the rewards would reach the right place.

Read on for everything we know so far about the Prime Gaming pack.

When could the FC 25 Prime Gaming pack be released?

FC 25. EA Sports

As we say, this has not been confirmed; however, if it follows a similar pattern to previous game iterations, the first pack will be redeemable on the third Tuesday in October. This time around, it would be 15th October.

More like this

There would then be a new pack every month, on the third Tuesday of each month; this is how they’ve worked since first being introduced.

We will make sure to update this page if any new information regarding the rewards is released alongside a brief explainer on how to claim them.

