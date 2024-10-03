We’ve outlined all of the updates below, but we will also dive into some of the more important fixes in greater detail and what this might mean for the game.

The most significant changes are merely quality-of-life problems, but as we covered in our review, there was a huge amount of stability issues when FC 25 was first released.

So even something as small as the button inputs now registering is a considerable boost, which was ridiculous, as it didn’t work in the first place.

The stability solutions in the patch notes are for every game mode, so hopefully, the menus aren’t quite so janky across the board, and the game is more palatable when not in a match.

The complete FC 25 patch notes

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes button inputs were not being registered when performing actions in the front end.

Stability issue occasionally happening in all Online modes.

[PC Only] Controller compatibility issues when using Steam Input.

Steam Input now needs to be enabled before launching FC 25 to have it work as intended.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Stability issue when accessing Squad Battles.

Addressed instances of stability issues while in the Store.

Unintended UI elements sometimes displaying on the screen.

Adjusted the message that displays when confirming to start an Evolution.

[Switch Only] Addressed instances of stability issues when loading into Ultimate Team.

Career

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed instances of stability issues within Manager Career.

Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

[PS5/PS4/XBSX|S/XB1 Only] Players on the EA Play Play First Trial were unable to access the ‘My Club’ section of the Clubs menu.

