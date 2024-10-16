So what better way to hunt for the pesky mascot from Saw, than in the guise of everyone's favourite goth hero from the 90s?

Let's take a look at how to grab it, when you can grab it, and how much the movie icon skin costs.

How to get Edward Scissorhands skin in Fortnite explained

Like most skins and accessories of this ilk, Edward Scissorhands will drop Fortnite's item shop.

He'll give you no extra skills or advantages in the game, but looking like Edward will certainly provide a moral boost.

He's available now, and you can purchase him for 2,000 V-Bucks until Wednesday 23rd October.

So don't dawdle!

What other Edward Scissorhands items are in Fortnite?

The skin isn't the only Edward Scissorhands item available.

Available in the Edwards Scissorhands bundle (which costs 2,500 V-Bucks), is a cute T-Rex Topiary, an Ice Sculptor emote, the scissor hands themselves, and a cool Six-String Hands guitar.

