This delay to the update and the Halloween event was revealed by Epic Games on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Anyway, the update is here now. All is forgiven.

With plenty of changes made across all modes, v31.40 has a lot of patch notes to read through.

Here’s everything that changes in the Fortnite update today, and the full list of v31.40 patch notes.

The new Fortnite update today (v31.40) brings with it the Fortnitemares event and all of its spooky shenanigans.

Expect new horror-themed skins aplenty to be released during the event – including Billy the puppet from Saw, Leatherface from Texas Chain Saw Massacre and even The Nightmare Before Christmas outfits.

You’ll also see plenty of Halloween-themed map updates and more during this year’s edition of the event.

On top of that in the Battle Royale mode, the LEGO mode has got a massive new update: Split-screen local multiplayer is finally in the game!

Also included in the LEGO mode following the v31.40 update is the Brick or Treat LEGO Pass, which sees you unlock the Andy Fangerson outfit for LEGO and Battle Royale modes when completed.

There’s a lot to get through in this bumper Fortnitemares update. Read on for the patch notes.

As of writing, the full list of patch notes for the Fortnite v31.40 update has yet to be released. The full list of patch notes has been revealed for LEGO Fortnite, however.

If you’re after the full v31.40 patch notes for Battle Royale, you’re best off heading to the official Fortnite website and keeping an eye on the Fortnite X accounts.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for LEGO Fortnite v31.40 (as per Epic Games):

Split-screen

LEGO Fortnite split-screen is now live on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of the game Start Fortnite and go to the LEGO Fortnite Lobby Connect the second controller Select the second player's console account (note: Guest and Quick Play console accounts are not supported) After picking a console account, Fortnite will automatically ask the player to link their Epic account (if they link their Epic account, they can access their Locker Outfits, Passes, Quests, and other progress) After the second player is logged into Fortnite, they will appear in the lobby Hold onto your bricks… Split-screen mode will automatically begin when you start LEGO Fortnite!



Brick or Treat LEGO Pass

The Brick or Treat LEGO Pass is live! Complete quests to earn Studs Earn enough Studs to complete the Pass Unlock the Andy Fangerson outfit and LEGO style for completing the Premium Reward Track Ends on 10th December 2024



Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Town bundle

Costs 1,800 V-Bucks Halloween Town Hall Build (Available for 1,000 V-Bucks individually) Halloween Town Library Decor Bundle (Available for 600 V-Bucks individually) Halloween Town Home Decor Bundle (Available for 500 V-Bucks individually) Halloween Town Meeting Decor Bundle (Available for 400 V-Bucks individually)



Improvements and adjustments

Reduced the number of times the Tomato Leader can heal

Added map markers for NaNa Villages, allowing players to find the villages more easily when they're in range of one

Fixed an issue where an enemy’s Crossbow didn't change colour in certain situations

