Call of Duty update (29th April): Full patch notes and CoD playlist changes

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War will both receive updates today, as the grand tradition of Thursday changes rolls out once again across both titles.

As usual, you can expect there to be Call of Duty playlist changes and bug fixes in this weekly refresh, as well as a few surprises to keep us fans entertained. Certainly, these updates give us plenty of reasons to keep jumping back into the game!

But when will the CoD update drop this week, and what exactly will it change in Warzone and Cold War? Read on for all the details!

CoD update release date and time: What time does the weekly update drop on 29th April?

The Thursday playlist changes for CoD fans almost always take place at 6pm UK time, with this week’s instalment expected to drop at that exact time on Thursday 29th April 2021. It should be a nice little early evening treat, then.

Patch notes: What’s new in the 29th April CoD update?

In its big blog post about this week’s CoD changes, Activision said: “The Diesel 24/7 playlist changes over from 3v3 to 6v6 this week. Out in the lonesome desert, a slice of Americana erupts into a sudden battleground, as two teams of six players get to fight in a moshpit of respawn modes including TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.

“Also this week, the new fan-favourite Face Off returns to Featured Playlists, which will include Diesel in the rotation for 3v3 matchups. Black Ops Cold War’s next Gunfight Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, and the classic party mode Sticks and Stones continues, where every Operator is on their own with the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and Tomahawk.”

Furthermore, Raven Software has revealed in a different blog that the following changes were actually made in Warzone yesterday (28th April):

GENERAL

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.

BUG FIXES

“Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event: Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended, [and] Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.

Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.

Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.

Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.

The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles.

Giving us a “sneak peek at some upcoming changes”, the blog also said we’ll be seeing these things happening soon: Balance adjustments to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog. And changes to ADS Firing Speed on Cold War attachments.

How to fix slow download speeds with the CoD update

As ever, with all of these CoD updates flying around, servers may struggle and our home internet networks could feel the strain. If your update seems to be taking ages to download, try the usual tips: cancel or pause any other downloads and streams; move as close to your Wifi router as possible, and connect up to it with an ethernet cable if you can. Hopefully, that will speed things up, and you’ll be playing the latest version of CoD in no time.

