Battlefield 6 release date, trailer, news, rumours and Game Pass details

As the Battlefield 6 release date edges ever closer, we’re gradually hearing more tantalising details about the next game in EA DICE’s much loved first-person shooter series.

Following on from Battlefield 5, which launched way back in November 2018, Battlefield 6 will be the first game in this franchise to make full use of the extra power provided by the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Or if you’re more of a PC person, it might be the first Battlefield game that you play using a powerful NVIDIA 30 Series laptop or computer.

Regardless of how you plan to play it, Battlefield 6 is an exciting prospect for fans of this franchise. And while most of the details are currently being kept firmly under wraps, you can read on to learn all the essential info that we have at the moment.

When is the Battlefield 6 release date?

The developers from EA DICE wrote an official blog post back in April saying, “We’re really excited to have the biggest Battlefield development team ever working on our console and PC game for this Holiday season”.

This makes it pretty clear that the Battlefield 6 release date will occur during the holiday season towards the end of 2021, which probably means it’ll be November or December.

As for where the game is at in its development, the blog says, “We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs.”

Will Battlefield 6 launch on Xbox Game Pass?

Electronic Arts, the parent company behind EA DICE, recently struck a deal with Microsoft. This deal added the EA Play subscription service as an extra perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. So you might be wondering whether Battlefield 6 will be included as part of the Xbox Game Pass library.

At the very least, we would expect a 10-hour free trial for Battlefield 6 to be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as part of its EA Play component. This is how EA tends to factor its new releases into EA Play – you get a decent amount of time to try it out, but you’ll have to pay for the full game if you want to go beyond 10 hours.

That being said, there is a rumour going around – prompted by a Twitter clip from the Xbox Era podcast – which suggests that Battlefield 6, in its entirety, will be available on Xbox Game Pass. That would be a great ‘get’ for the service, but only time will tell if that rumour is true.

When will the Battlefield 6 reveal event be?

According to a video on the YouTube channel Jeff Grubb’s Game Mess, Battlefield 6 will “probably” be revealed at some point during May 2021. Jeff Grub is usually a pretty reliable source. But the aforementioned official blog, from EA DICE, simply says that a reveal will be happening “soon”.

Rumours online suggest that a Battlefield 6 reveal event could happen as soon as Friday 7th May, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

While we wait for the Battlefield 6 reveal event to bring us that first elusive trailer, the two images above have been leaked online. Confirmed to be official snaps from the game, these leaked materials include some interesting details – one location appears to be a rocket launch pad, and there’s also an idyllic island coastline with a number of drones flying over it.

As soon as we get more news on Battlefield 6 we’ll pass it straight onto you. Watch this space!

