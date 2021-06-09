Battlefield 6 event reveals game is called Battlefield 2042 and has even bigger maps

EA Games has lifted the lid today on Battlefield 6, also known as Battlefield 2042, with an online live stream being used to release the game’s first proper reveal trailer.

This is an interesting time for EA to drop this reveal, considering that the E3 2021 schedule kicks off on Saturday and there’s a special EA Play event not long after the conference.

Battlefield 6 is, of course, the sixth mainline entry in EA’s shooter series, which will enter the marketplace with fierce competition from the immensely popular free games Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

You might be wondering how to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal event online today, and if that’s the case, you’ve come to the right place to check it out for yourself.

How to watch Battlefield 6 reveal trailer online today

Rather than hosting an exclusive event in real life or hiding the reveal away behind a virtual registration wall, EA Games has simply opted to just post the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer on its YouTube channel.

You can watch the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer right now, by clicking into the video below, which is packed with lots of all-out action and excitement.

The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer dropped at 4pm UK time on Wednesday 9th June, following on from a lengthy countdown video.

The eventual trailer confirmed that the game is called Battlefield 2042, and it ended by promising a full gameplay reveal that will arrive on 13th June 2021.

The trailer also included a link to the brand-new Battlefield 6 website, which confirms that the release date is set for 22nd October 2021. The website also promises the “next generation of all-out warfare” and battlefields that will change “before your eyes.”

We’ll bring you more Battlefield 6 news as we hear it. Now that the game is revealed, you’d expect more information to follow quite regularly.

