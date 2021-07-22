Battlefield Portal mode brings classic maps and jaw-dropping customisation to Battlefield 2042

At the EA Play Live 2021 live stream, the developers from EA DICE revealed Battlefield Portal, a brand-new game mode for Battlefield 2042 which could be a total game-changer… literally!

In this game mode, players will be able to create custom experiences, putting their own unique stamp on a number of maps for online play. And those maps aren’t just new ones from Battlefield 2042 – some of them are rebuilt versions of classic maps from the franchise’s history.

When we took an early look at the Battlefield Portal mode during an online live stream, RadioTimes.com saw a truly jaw-dropping level of customisation on offer. You can tailor your own mini-modes to include very specific rules, from the number of players to the types of weapons and characters that are capable of spawning on the map.

So if you wanted to do a ‘snipers versus shotguns’ mode, you could. Or if you wanted to do something weird like having defibrillators all over the map instead of traditional weapons, you could do that too. There’s even a logic editor, which lets you control who can do what, right down to the nitty-gritty, which makes the possibilities feel properly endless. (You can stop players from going prone or picking up certain weapons, for example.)

If this sounds like your cup of tea, keep on reading for our handy explainer on Battlefield Portal and why we think it’s so exciting for FPS fans.

What is Battlefield Portal?

EA describes Battlefield 2042’s Battlefield Portal mode as an “exciting new gametype for the franchise” and “a love letter to Battlefield fans”. EA also says that “long-time players will feel right at home” with Battlefield Portal. We’d predict that a lot of players will want to try this out, whether or not they consider themselves pre-existing Battlefield fans.

Battlefield Portal is essentially a game mode that lets you create your own game modes, almost like a Mario Maker experience but for FPS games. You’ll be able to make your own bespoke experiences by changing the rules to suit your whims across 13 maps in total – that’s seven maps from Battlefield 2042’s All-Out Warfare mode, plus six classic maps from previous games that have been rebuilt especially for Battlefield Portal.

You’ll be able to pick from 40+ weapons, 40+ vehicles, 30+ gadgets and armies from various eras. So if you wanted to pit a German unit from WW2 against a hi-tech squad from Battlefield 2042, you could do that in this mode. It’s actually hard to stress quite how much customisation is possible here! You can even make asymmetrical teams, so if you wanted one lone sniper to take on a 50-strong garrison, you could.

In the Battlefield Portal mode, players will be able to try out Official Experiences that EA DICE is creating, and you’ll also be able to play Community Experiences that other players have made. Fan-made experiences will be shared with codes, similar to how Fortnite Creative Maps work, although you will be able to make your experience private if you only want your pals to try it.

Sounds pretty cool, right? Keep on reading and we’ll try to answer some of the questions about Battlefield Portal that might be on your mind.

EA DICE

Which maps are in Battlefield Portal?

There will be 13 maps in Battlefield Portal at launch – seven new ones that are part of Battlefield 2042, and six classic maps from the franchise’s past that have been dusted off and remade.

The classic maps in this mode are the Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942, Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield Bad Company 2, plus Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3.

The new maps in this mode are Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Orbital, Discarded, Renewal, Hourglass and Breakaway, all of which you’ll also find in Battlefield 2042’s All-Out Warfare mode.

Will Battlefield Portal add more maps?

Yes, the impression we get is that Battlefield Portal will be a core part of Battlefield 2042, which is billed as a live service game. That means you’ll be seeing new content added in the months and even years that follow its launch, all being well. So if there’s a classic map you’d particularly like to see added to Battlefield Portal, it’s never too early to start campaigning.

EA DICE

How will I make my own experiences in Battlefield Portal?

The constructing-your-own-experience part of Battlefield Portal will mainly take place on a tailor-made website, colloquially referred to as ‘Builder’, that you’ll be able to access through the web browser of choice. Working in Builder, you’ll have two main ways to make the Battlefield experience of your dreams – one of them is called Settings, and the other one is Logic.

The Settings part is the simpler of the two – in this state, you’ll basically be ticking or unticking the boxes of your choice, positioning sliders right where you want them, and making the choices that will define your experience. You can even select multiple maps for an experience and line them up one after the other, kind of like a CoD playlist.

The Logic side of things is much fiddlier. It’s a logic editor – a tool that actual game developers would use – where you can pull together bits of code to make ‘if this, then that’ commands. For example – if a player gets a kill with a headshot, then replenish half of the player’s health. You can really get into the weeds here, making it a very powerful tool for customisation. And if that sounds a bit complex for you, don’t worry – EA did say they will be making guides and videos to help players get to grips with Builder, as well as hoping that the community of fans and creators help each other learn.

How many players can you have on a map in Battlefield Portal?

If you’re playing on a PC, a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, you’ll be able to have up to 128 players in your Battlefield Portal experience. Imagine that – you even could have one player, or one elite squad, versus the other 127 combatants. If you’re playing on PS4 on Xbox One, you’ll be able to have up to 64 players in your map. Within those parameters, you can set the overall player count and team size however you like.

When is the Battlefield Portal release date?

Battlefield Portal will launch on 22nd October 2021, as part of Battlefield 2042. That means, even if you just want to try out Battlefield Portal, you’ll need to buy the whole game that is Battlefield 2042. Just to be clear, then – Battlefield Portal is not free to play, and you’ll find this experience exclusively within Battlefield 2042.

Is there a trailer for Battlefield Portal?

Yes, there surely is a trailer for Battlefield Portal! Take a look at the action-packed clip below. As that release date nears, we’ll be sure to bring you more news. We can’t wait to make a 100-player Slappers Only mode!

