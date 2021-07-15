EA Play Live 2021 recap: All the big news, major reveals and must-see live streams

The EA Play Live 2021 schedule has begun, with the developers from Electronic Arts hosting a number of online streams to hype up their upcoming slate of games and updates.

Advertisement

This is what EA is doing instead of taking part in the E3 2021 conference (which already came and went in June) where various other companies took to the stage to spill the beans on such titles as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Back 4 Blood and Starfield, Guardians of the Galaxy, WarioWare: Get It Together and Metroid Dread.

The main EA Play Live 2021 showcase is set to take place on 22nd July, but the preamble has already begun! EA has hosted a couple of smaller live-stream videos to get the party started, under the ‘Spotlight Series’ banner, and we’ve summed up them for you below.

EA Play Live 2021 recap (Thursday 13th July)

The second major day of EA Play Live 2021 put the EA Originals label under the spotlight. This is the sub-brand within EA which publishes games from smaller companies. In the past year, they’ve served up such great games as It Takes Two and Knockout City, so this is definitely a corner of EA that it’s worth keeping tabs on. Keep reading to learn what happened in the stream!

Spotlight: EA Originals Hearts Independent Studios

EA Originals

There was not a massive amount of information to gather from this particular showcase, despite it being a fun watch. It was primarily one that allowed creators to discuss where they get their inspiration from for the titles that they work on, and to give an insight into what it is like to work on them.

One game we did get to learn more about was Lost in Random, which is an upcoming action and adventure game that looks interesting. Developed by Zoink and set to be published by EA, this gothic adventure will come to Switch and PC at some point in the future.

But this stream was much more about getting to know those people behind the games, rather than hearing about any new and exciting developments. You can still rewatch the stream in full if you didn’t watch it live!

EA Play Live 2021 recap (Thursday 8th July)

The first day of EA Play Live 2021 was all about first-person shooter games, which EA has rather a lot of! While some surprises are likely being held back for the main EA Play Live showcase, there were still plenty of interesting info-nuggets here for fans of shooters. Find out what happened below!

Spotlight: The Future of FPS

EA DICE

It should come as no surprise to learn that Battlefield 2042 took up a lot of the time here as it is the biggest FPS on the way from EA. About half of this live stream, which you can watch back online if you missed it, was devoted to the game and we had a ton of new gameplay to feast our eyes on.

Things became a little clearer too as to what the game will ultimately play like and, while we do wish there was a dedicated single-player experience, this allowed us to see that the narrative will still be important and that the game will be a hybrid of the two modes – of sorts.

The other game that got a lot of attention was fellow FPS title Apex Legends which also had a lot of gameplay shown off. We didn’t get any huge reveals for either but we did get to see more of them – and there will likely be even more to come on 22nd July.

We’ll be keeping track of everything else coming from EA over the next couple of weeks and we will have a full breakdown of the main EA Play 2021 showcase up after we watch it on 22nd July when, hopefully, we will be able to talk some more about that new Dead Space project.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.