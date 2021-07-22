Lost in Random: Release date, trailer and latest news for EA’s gothic adventure

The developers at the brilliantly named Zoink Studios have been hard at work for some time now on a game called Lost in Random, which is due to be published by EA Originals.

EA Originals, if you’re unfamiliar, is EA’s indie publishing banner that supports smaller companies – this banner recently gave us such great games as It Takes Two and Knockout City. EA is also giving Lost in Random a fair bit of promotional support, having put it under the spotlight at a recent live stream in the build-up to EA Play Live 2021.

Lost in Random seems to be full of wonderful randomness, and it also has a distinctly gothic feel – we’re already hoping for Tim Burton to step up to direct a movie adaptation of it, because it looks like it came straight out of the Burton wheelhouse.

But what exactly is Lost in Random, what can we expect and when is it due to be released? Here is all we know so far.

Lost in Random release date

An exact release date is yet to be confirmed, but all signs point to the game still meeting its target of releasing this year. We should know something more concrete on this soon.

What is the Lost in Random story?

Nothing will sum this game up better than the official story synopsis from EA, so here it is!

“Welcome to the world of Random, a dark kingdom where every citizen’s future is determined by the roll of a dice. Will you be defeated by your fate or embrace chaos and learn to make it work in your favour? Embark on a journey with Even and her companion Dicey to play the odds and break the curse of Random.”

You can read more about what to expect from the narrative on the official Lost in Random site – a read of this shows how much thought has gone into crafting this story and it has us very excited to see if the game delivers when it comes out.

Lost in Random gameplay

While you help a girl called Even battle to save her sister, Odd, from the Queen’s decree, you will team up with a companion called Dicey – who is a sentient die. Dicey can change the world around him and even influence time – a super handy buddy to have on a quest.

You will make your way through the six realms and as you do you will meet up and interact with the various citizens who are waiting to set your side missions. As for the battles, the game will use a third-person combat system and attacks are dealt through a mix of melee and ranged.

There is not a ton more information out there at the moment but that should change imminently, and we’ll update this page when we learn more!

Which consoles can you get Lost in Random on?

Most of us should get the opportunity to play this as it will be releasing on the PS4 and the PS5, both the One and Series X/S versions of the Xbox as well as on the Nintendo Switch. The game has also confirmed that it will be getting a PC release.

Can I pre-order Lost in Random?

Not yet. With the release date still pending, we are still awaiting word on when pre-orders will start but given the 2021 planned launch day, we should be seeing them start to pop up any day now. As usual, we will keep you posted!

Lost in Random trailer

Behold! Here is the latest trailer for the game and if you want a taster of what you will be in for when you start playing through the story, this story trailer should do the trick nicely.

