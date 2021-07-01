The Sims 4 Cottage Living release date, trailer, latest news

We feel like we have been waiting for it for an eternity now, but soon we will be able to scratch our country living itch as the Sims 4 expansion pack, Cottage Living, is coming this month.

EA’s hit sequel, The Sims 4, was released in 2014 and if you want to give that a go, you can play it via EA Play which is good news for Xbox Games Pass members as that is included – a good way to give Sims a go to see if the expansion is worth your pennies.

But what is Sims 4 Cottage Living about, and when is it going to be released? Here is all the information you need to know.

When is The Sims 4 Cottage Living release date?

There will be some new Sims goodness coming our way very soon as the long-awaited DLC will be released on 22nd July 2021 – so only a few weeks to go until it will be ours! After that, we’ll start dreaming about The Sims 5 release date again…

What is The Sims 4 Cottage Living about?

Well, there’s a boozer you can visit called The Gnome’s Arms pub – surely you don’t need any more information than that?

OK fine, we’ll explain a bit more. Henford-on-Bagley is the new setting for this expansion pack and if the idea of looking after chickens, cows and llamas appeals to you then you’re in luck. Farming is a big part of this and as well as tending to animals you will need to make your quaint new cottage as homely as it can be.

The game will be a mixture of the countryside and more populated villages and while there are shops, a big part of Sims rural life is growing your own food, so get ready to do a lot of that – and, of course, you will then need to cook it.

It won’t just be your home that you will need to keep maintained as the animals need somewhere to live too and so they will need a shed that can be placed anywhere on your land. You will also need to interact with your chosen animal frequently as animals can get lonely.

As for the chickens, you will need to keep them safe from foxes and you can even get an alarm to alert you if they are in some real clucking danger.

All this and more is coming in this expansion which looks to be well worth getting if you love the Sims as much as we do.

Is there a trailer for The Sims 4 Cottage Living?

There have been a couple now but one has been very recently released – and here it is for your viewing pleasure.

