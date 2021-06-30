How to watch EA Play Live 2021: Date, time and all the big predictions

EA Play Live 2021 is inching ever closer to our screens, which means that the developers at EA Games and EA Sports are currently cooking up some new trailers and teasers to show us what they’ve got coming up.

Rather than hosting guest appearances at industry conferences like the recent news-fest that was E3 2021, in recent years, the brains behind Electronic Arts have taken to hosting their own live-stream events under the banner EA Play Live.

So if you’re a devoted follower of EA’s impressive roster of fan-favourite franchises – which includes sports titles like FIFA, battle royale games like Apex Legends and shooters like Battlefield 2042 – you’ll want to tune in when EA Play Live kicks off.

To find out how and when you’ll want to tune in, keep on reading while we lay out all the essential details about the upcoming EA Play Live 2021 showcase event.

What is EA Play Live?

“EA Play Live 2021 connects global audiences with EA’s biggest new games through live broadcasts, community content, and more.” That’s the party line that can be found on EA’s website, which gives us a general idea of what to expect here.

Essentially, EA Play Live 2021 is an online event, live-streamed to the masses, which will showcase the “biggest new games” that the company wants to shout about. We’d expect there to be a few updates on titles we already know about, and perhaps we’ll even be treated to a big reveal for one or more games that we haven’t been told about yet.

When is EA Play Live 2021? Date and UK time confirmed

EA Play Live 2021 is taking place on 22nd July 2021, with EA confirming on its dedicated webpage that the ‘Pre-show’ will start at 10 am PST. Here in the UK, that means the pre-amble will begin at 6pm BST. We don’t yet know how long the event will run for, so it’s probably safest to tune in at the advertised start time and see what happens.

How can I watch EA Play Live 2021? Where to find the live stream

We would expect there to be multiple ways in which you can tune in to watch EA Play Live 2021. EA has already set up a special webpage on its official website, so that’s a good place to look – you should definitely be able to tune in there on the day.

The official EA channels on YouTube and Twitch will surely be streaming the action, as well, and we would also expect to see the stream on EA’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds. It should be easy to find a way to watch, then!

What will be revealed at EA Play Live 2021? Predictions and rumoured announcements

One of the biggest rumours surrounding EA Play Live 2021 – one that GamesBeat, Eurogamer and Gematsu all seem to believe – suggests that a revival will be revealed for Dead Space, EA’s sci-fi/horror franchise which hasn’t had a new entry since 2013. EA Motive, the studio behind the recent Star Wars Squadrons, is rumoured to be working on a Dead Space title which may well be announced during this stream.

Judging by the social media reaction to the announcement of EA Play Live 2021, Dragon Age 4 seems to be on a lot of people’s wishlists for the event. Bioware showed a teaser trailer for the ‘Next Dragon Age‘ back in December 2020, but fans would surely love to get a proper look at gameplay footage if EA has any to share.

Speaking of Bioware, the EA-owned studio also has its next Mass Effect game in the works, which could potentially be featured here. There are also rumours that Bioware’s classic Star Wars game, Knights of the Old Republic, could be next for the remake treatment – this would be as good a place as any for EA bosses to confirm that, if they’re involved in that rumoured project at all.

In the world of sports, perhaps this could be the day we see FIFA 22 revealed properly for the first time. EA also has Madden 22 and F1 2021 in the pipeline, so it might be wise to expect those to appear as well.

EA has already been promoting Battlefield 2042 in a major way, so we’d expect that online shooter to have a presence here, as well. There’s always new stuff in Apex Legends, too, so perhaps we’ll see an update on that title as well.

There are plenty of options for EA, then, and it’ll be interesting to see which of these games make it into the event. Here’s hoping we get some surprises, too! We’ll be sure to update you when we know more.

