Battlefield 2042 Game Pass: Can Xbox members play on console and PC?

Is Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass? As the Battlefield 2042 release date rolls out around the world, members of Microsoft’s subscription service may well be wondering if they can play the shiny new game at no added cost.

Of course, members of Xbox Game Pass may have already been fully distracted by Halo Infinite multiplayer, but if you still have hours in your day for Battlefield 2042, you’ve come to the right place for all the essential details on its Game Pass release for console and PC.

So, to find out everything there is to know about Battlefield 2042’s relationship to Xbox Game Pass, keep on reading and we’ll spell it all out for you!

Is Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass for consoles?

In a sense, yes, Battlefield 2042 is on Xbox Game Pass for consoles, albeit in a time-limited way. Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can access a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042, thanks to the EA Play perk that’s included with your membership. It should work on Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

Simply search for Battlefield 2042 on the Xbox Store on your console, and you should see an option marked ‘Free Trial with EA Play.’ Select that, get it downloaded, and you’ll have 10 hours to try out everything the game has to offer.

If you want to keep playing beyond those 10 hours, though, you’ll need to pay out for a full copy of Battlefield 2042. Or you could wait a few months and see if the full game eventually gets added to Game Pass.

Note: if you’re only a member of regular Xbox Game Pass, not the Ultimate version, you will not get access to the 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042. You’ll either need to upgrade to Ultimate (the only level of Game Pass that has EA Play included) or just buy the game.

Buy Battlefield 2042 on Xbox (£51.99 from Amazon)

Is Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass for PC?

In a similar way, yes, Battlefield 2042 is on Xbox Game Pass for PC in a limited fashion. If you’re a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to access a 10-hour free trial of Battlefield 2042. Regular Xbox Game Pass members do not get this perk, but Ultimate members do.

If you’re an Ultimate member, when you search for Battlefield 2042 on the Xbox for PC app, you should see a prompt at the bottom of the page saying, “Searching for an EA game? Click here to view EA Play games in Xbox Game Pass for PC.” You need to click on that text. And then, on the next screen that appears, click the button that says “Install EA Desktop (Beta)”.

Once you’ve installed the EA Desktop (Beta) software, you’ll want to log in with your Xbox account. Once you’re in, you should be able to search for Battlefield 2042 and download the free trial. And once those 10 hours are up, you might want to buy the full game!

Buy Battlefield 2042 on PC (£49.99 from Amazon)

Is Battlefield 2042 on EA Play Pro?

Here’s another option for PC players: if you pay for an EA Play Pro membership (the higher echelon of EA’s membership club, the tier that is not included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), you will get access to the full Battlefield 2042 game on PC. EA Play Pro is purely for computer-based players, though, so you won’t get the console version included.

Whichever way you’re choosing to play Battlefield 2042, then, you should be able to at least try it out without paying full whack, as long as you’re a member of Xbox Game Ultimate or EA Play Pro.

Buy an EA Play Pro membership (£14.99 per month)

