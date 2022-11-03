You’ll once again be on a globe-trotting adventure, moving between action set pieces in Mexico, the Middle East and the Netherlands with the odd stealth section sprinkled in.

The Call of Duty series is known for its bombastic, explosive and occasionally controversial campaigns – and Modern Warfare 2 is no different.

However, the ending and now obligatory post-credits scene teases an exciting new development for the franchise – one that will appeal to fans of the original Modern Warfare games in particular.

It goes without saying that spoilers abound for those who have not yet finished the campaign, but read on for those after an explanation of that ending.

CoD MW2 ending explained

As with Modern Warfare 2019's ending, Modern Warfare 2 ends with Task Force 141 celebrating in a bar after defeating Zyani and safely detonating the missiles.

There's more business to be taken care of, however, as Shepherd has disappeared and Laswell wants Price to investigate the ultranationalists that ambushed the Shadow Company convoy earlier in the game. She also reveals the Russian group has been working with someone new, passing over a picture of their new ally - who is none other than Vladimir Makarov.

Who is Makarov?

Makarov was, of course, the main antagonist of the original Modern Warfare series, who manipulated global events in order to start World War Three while also pursuing a vendetta against Captain Price. He'll undoubtedly be the villain once again in the next instalment of the Modern Warfare reboot, but we get to see a glimpse of his plan in the post-credits...

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

CoD MW2 post-credits explained

As with all media these days, Modern Warfare 2 has a post-credits scene - though long-term franchise fans won't want to miss this one. The brief scene sees someone on a plane assembling a pistol, before receiving a text message on his phone saying "No Russian".

An instruction to only speak English, "No Russian" is, of course, a reference to the famous and highly controversial mission of the same name in the original Modern Warfare 2 game, in which Makarov carried out an attack on a civilian airport and framed the US for the event.

More like this

It looks like we'll get a reimagining of the infamous scene later down the line, though it remains to be seen if this particular storyline will be followed up in Warzone 2 or the inevitable Modern Warfare 3.

It will be interesting to see how Infinity Ward tackles this topic over a decade on - but it's a sign that we can expect more references to the previous games going forward.

Read more:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.