Keep on reading and we'll run through all the info you need to know about Alone in the Dark safe codes, including the pesky question of how to actually enter them.

How to use safe codes in Alone in the Dark

To enter a safe code in Alone in the Dark, you need to use the shoulder buttons on your controller. The ones you'd know as L1 and R1 on a PlayStation controller, or LB/RB on an Xbox controller.

The important thing to remember here, which might not come immediately to mind if you don't open a lot of old-fashioned safes in your everyday life, is that you'll need to input the code in the right direction.

More like this

Each number in the code will have a direction (either right or left) associated with it. You'll need to hit that number from the correct direction in order for it to count.

For example, if the number is Left 3, you'll need to use L1 and go all the way round the clock until you hit the number three. If the next number is Right 5, go right from there using R1, until you hit the number five. And so on!

How many safes are in Alone in the Dark?

There are four safe codes you'll need if you want to get 100% completion in Alone in the Dark. And for the most part, the codes shouldn't be too hard to find. Have a look in the room near the safe. Failing that, the clue might be hiding in a note you picked up earlier.

It's pretty likely that the developers would rather that you went along with the gameplay, solved the relevant puzzle and found the code in an organic way.

You could even argue that safe combinations are spoilers, that will take some of the fun out of your experience playing Alone in the Dark. But if we can't convince you to do this right, keep on reading and we'll run through all the safe codes you'll need.

Full list of safe codes in Alone in the Dark

The full list of Alone in the Dark safe codes looks like this:

Gray's Office safe: Left 9, Right 1, Left 3 (contains a drawing, the missing piece for the globe upstairs, and the key for the gate that's blocking the spiral staircase)

Gallatin Street Warehouse safe in the Docks: Left 4, Right 5, Left 4 (contains the cargo manifesto and Tommy Gun)

Empty Room safe (when playing as Edward): Left 6, Right 9, Left 2 (contains a coin that will get you into MacCarfey's Room)

Empty Room safe (when playing as Emily): Left 9, Right 1, Left 8 (contains the flash bulb for the Ruth's Camera puzzle)

And that's your lot! You should be safe as houses with all those combinations at your disposal. Well, you won't be safe from monsters, but still.

For more, check out our explainer on just how long Alone in the Dark is, or our full list of the Alone in the Dark cast. We've also got the Alone in the Dark PC requirements if you're not playing on computer already!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.