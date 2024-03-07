Absent for almost a decade, Alone in the Dark is set to return in style on 20th March 2024, with the Hollywood talents of Jodie Comer and David Harbour as the lead roles in the game – and anyone with a nervous disposition that plans on playing Alone in the Dark will want to know how long it takes to beat so they can sleep soundly again.

Read on to find out how long the game will take to complete.

How long is Alone in the Dark (2024)? How many hours needed to beat it

When asked by GamingBolt, Alone in the Dark’s associate producer Andreas Schmiedecker said the game would take between six and 10 hours to beat.

More like this

The game has two separate campaigns that are told from different perspectives – one being Comer’s Emily, the other Harbour’s Edward. Each story is set to feature different cutscenes and environments unique to it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It is a third-person survival horror that utilises an over-the-shoulder perspective for its action, not unlike recent games in the Resident Evil franchise.

Schmiedecker added in the interview that for the full experience, he expects players to journey through the game twice, so realistically, we are looking at a run time of 12-20 hours for a full completion.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.