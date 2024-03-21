Alone in the Dark PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs
Can your PC bring the scares?
After Resident Evil 4 was successfully remade last year, this week another reimagining of a classic horror game dropped.
Alone in the Dark retells the story of the very first game in the series (released in 1992). And with the acting talents of Jodie Comer and David Harbour, this one is worth checking out.
Unlike the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 remake, however, Alone in the Dark will only drop on current-gen consoles and PC.
So, if you don't have a PS5 or Xbox Series, you might be wondering if your PC will be able to run the game at its best. Or at all.
To put your mind at ease (and save you potentially wasting money), let's take a look at Alone in the Dark's minimum and recommended specs.
More like this
Minimum requirements for Alone in the Dark PC
Firstly, you'll need to know if your machine can run the game at all. We don't want you to buy Alone in the Dark only to be disappointed!
The absolute minimum specs are the following:
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- Windows 10, 64 Bit
- Ryzen 3 3100/Core i3-8300
- 8GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti/Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 12
- 50GB available space
But what about running the game at its best possible quality?
Recommended specs for Alone in the Dark PC
To get the most chilling experience, you'll want a PC that runs Alone in the Dark without a hitch. It's a haunting experience, and you'll want your time in Derceto Manor to be backed up by the best hardware.
The recommended specs are the following:
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- Windows 10, 64 Bit
- Ryzen 7 3700X/Core i5-12400
- 16GB RAM
- GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- 50GB available space
- SSD recommended
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.