Unlike the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 remake, however, Alone in the Dark will only drop on current-gen consoles and PC.

So, if you don't have a PS5 or Xbox Series, you might be wondering if your PC will be able to run the game at its best. Or at all.

To put your mind at ease (and save you potentially wasting money), let's take a look at Alone in the Dark's minimum and recommended specs.

Minimum requirements for Alone in the Dark PC

Firstly, you'll need to know if your machine can run the game at all. We don't want you to buy Alone in the Dark only to be disappointed!

The absolute minimum specs are the following:

64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 10, 64 Bit

Ryzen 3 3100/Core i3-8300

8GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti/Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

50GB available space

But what about running the game at its best possible quality?

Recommended specs for Alone in the Dark PC

To get the most chilling experience, you'll want a PC that runs Alone in the Dark without a hitch. It's a haunting experience, and you'll want your time in Derceto Manor to be backed up by the best hardware.

The recommended specs are the following:

64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 10, 64 Bit

Ryzen 7 3700X/Core i5-12400

16GB RAM

GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

50GB available space

SSD recommended

